Happy New Year northern Michigan. I am Erin Lauwers and I wanted to kick off 2023 by introducing myself to the Grand Traverse regional community.
Since October 2022, I have been working for Michigan State University Extension serving as the Tree Fruit Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Educator serving the growers of northwest Michigan and tree fruit producers throughout the state.
While this is my first winter in northwest Michigan, I am no stranger to the area and its tree fruit industry. My first introduction to tart cherries was during harvest in 2015 when I was an MSU undergraduate completing a summer internship for my degree in Horticulture Science. Although much of my undergraduate work was in raspberries under high tunnels, I was recruited to help harvest tart cherries for research projects at the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center (NWMHRC).
With a crew new to tree fruit, we piled into a van headed to Leelanau County and spent a day collecting data for an over-the-row tart cherry harvest research trial. That day was the beginning of my interest in tart cherries.
With that first experience under my belt, I spent the following summer working as a research technician at the NWMHRC. This opportunity was made possible by generous and hospitable locals were able to house me in a region with a tight housing market. I continued to work at the NWMHRC in 2017 assisting with various tree fruit research projects in multiple disciplines including entomology, horticulture, and pathology. During those two summers, I honed my insect and disease identification skills as well as learned how to prune different cherry and apple training systems.
After graduation, I spent a year as the assistant orchard manager for a commercial farm and orchard in southeast Michigan. I then returned to the NWMHRC for a third summer. With the gained knowledge in orchard systems, I resumed my academic career at MSU to study plant pathology. My master’s research project investigated bacteriophage, natural bacteria-killing viruses, as potential biological control for bacterial canker disease of sweet cherry trees.
I conducted field experiments during sweet cherry bloom which brought me back to northwest Michigan in the spring of 2021 and 2022 — two years with extreme spring weather differences. In 2021, sweet cherry bloom came early with warm temperatures followed by a freeze event and in 2022 sweet cherry bloom was late with record-breaking high temperatures for the region. The 2021 freeze caused severe infection of the bacterial canker pathogen, and this unfortunate event for regional growers provided an opportunity to further study the impacts of biological control of bacterial canker.
I am eager to further my research efforts on this devastating disease in my new role. I also look forward to serving northwest Michigan tree fruit growers in many capacities across the many areas of IPM. It is good to be back in the north again and working full-time in a terrific agricultural industry.
