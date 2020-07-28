Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
TRAVERSE CITY — Coronavirus patients flowed through Munson Medical Center’s emergency department in March, April and May. But total traffic through the emergency room plummeted during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic because everyone else stayed away.
“We saw a dramatic drop in our emergency department visits,” said Jennifer Lechota, interim director of emergency services.
Munson’s ER normally sees up to 150 patients per day, she said, with some seasonal variation.
“But we got as low as 50 patients in one day. That was rock bottom. We mostly were in the 70 to 80 patients a day. So roughly 50 percent decrease in our volume.”
Traffic also dropped at area urgent care facilities.
“It think what happened was, nobody wanted to go near the ER, because they thought they could get (COVID-19),” Bayside Docs Urgent Care owner and Medical Director, Dr. Michael J. Parker said. “So what happened was, people with sprained ankles, back pain, headache, lacerations — the things we see — they weren’t going because they didn’t want to sit in a waiting room or be in a room next to somebody who was coughing and sneezing. So they just didn’t come in.”
“So we were seeing three or four patients a day, versus 30,” said Parker. “So we had to close — like a lot of other businesses.”
Though numbers decreased at Munson’s ER, the people who did come in were, on average, in worse shape.
“With that decrease, we really saw an increase in acuity, and how sick patients were,” Lechota said. “So people were coming to (the emergency department) very sick. ... And that’s not unique locally. That was a national phenomenon that’s been noted.”
U.S. visits to emergency departments were down 42 percent in April 2020 from the previous April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The number of visits grew later in the pandemic, the CDC said, but remained 26 percent lower the last week in May compared to the same week in 2019.
According to the National Syndromic Surveillance Program, which monitors electronic health data, U.S. emergency department visits dropped from 2.1 million per week between March 31 and April 27, 2019, to just 1.2 million per week between March 29 and April 25, 2020.
Though most of Munson’s coronavirus admissions arrived via the emergency department, the ER staff also worked with a variety of other issues throughout the spring.
“It wasn’t necessarily COVID,” said Lechota. “It was all sorts of things. It was strokes, and heart attacks, and all the normal things that we care for.”
But some of those ER patients delayed seeking treatment because they feared the possibility of contracting coronavirus.
“Unfortunately, sometimes, people — if they normally would have come with chest pain, they might have waited a day or two to see if it got better, to see if they could avoid going to the hospital — which sometimes then leaves them more vulnerable to serious consequences of their illness.”
The emergency department processed most of Munson’s COVID-19 patient admissions, Lechota said, through the spring. Like health care facilities everywhere, maintaining sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment quickly became an issue.
“Obviously, our usage of PPE went up significantly,” she said. “We had to be creative with protecting our supplies. Like hospitals all over the country, we struggled with our supply chain — because of the global disruptions, through no fault of anybody.”
“We worked together to identify best practices, ways that we could preserve our PPE. A year ago, if you had told me that I would reuse a mask, ever, I would have looked at you like you were crazy. That was a big mental shift for us.”
Parker’s business closed in March because of low traffic, but remained closed partly because he had trouble sourcing protective equipment.
“We couldn’t get shields, we couldn’t get masks, so it was difficult. I had to protect my staff before we could see anybody,” said Parker.
Bayside Docs reopened July 6.
Parker is upset that the practice of price gouging appears widespread during the pandemic.
“In February, we could get a box of 50 masks for $7. Last week, it was up to $44. And that’s right across the board. You name it, if it’s medical — price gouging,” said Parker.
Also an issue during the early stages of the pandemic was the fast pace of research and changing guidelines.
“The other thing that was really challenging for us was,” Lechota said, “we were having to make very quick decisions based on expert opinion and recommendations from the CDC and the WHO (World Health Organization), as to how we were going to handle things like PPE shortage, and what type of PPE even to use for this pathogen. Because it’s new, and we don’t know a whole lot about it, and we’re still learning.”
“I think we all had whiplash from the pace of change,” Lechota said of the pandemic’s early phase.
“We were doing our best to keep up with the literature and the recommendations as they came out. That was hard on staff, because from one day to the next, you might have been told something different. And that can be emotionally challenging, too, because then you wonder, ‘What should I believe? Is this right?’ So we just really dig in and trust each other as a team.”
The local situation improved in June.
“The social distancing measures — I know they felt extreme, and maybe Draconian, to a lot of people — but they worked,” said Lechota. “And so that really bought us some time to get some deeper understanding of what we’re actually working with, evaluate best practices out of the epicenters like New York and Detroit. We had the opportunity to talk with other medical centers. There have been national rounds that have been broadcast via Zoom and those sorts of things that are out there for professionals to collaborate.”
In June, as coronavirus hot spots flared up in Arizona, Florida and Texas, Lechota said she believed Munson was prepared for whatever might come its way.
“The gift of time has been instrumental in helping us really kind of stabilize where we are in our readiness,” she said.
“We still definitely need the community to do their part. I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to keep up the fight: Wear your mask, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick. All the things that we should do all the time, but especially right now. Don’t have those large family parties, avoid unnecessary travel.”
“If the community does there part, we’re prepared to do ours.”
Where do Munson and Traverse City go from here?
“It’s so hard to predict,” said Lechota. “There are a lot of different models out there, and some really smart epidemiologists who disagree with other. It’s all going to depend on that community spread and how well we keep up the fight.”
The supply chain for PPE has stabilized, she said, and Munson staff is still being careful about how they use masks, face shields, gloves and gowns.
And she believes the Munson crew is ready for whatever comes in the future.
“I like to think ER people are flexible,” she said. “We live in a perpetual state of emergency, so we’re comfortable there. It’s all we know.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, though, has delivered change that likely will be lasting.
“I think it’s really tightened the team,” Lechota said. “The way they’ve adapted. Just been so resilient. I think we’ll carry that. I don’t think I can say what the ER is going to look like a year from now. Even on a week-to-week basis, it’s hard to predict.”
The pandemic has changed the healthcare industry.
“Now you have to protect yourself from head to toe. Because anybody who walks in can have it,” said Parker. “And this has been from the beginning. I gave my staff a memo February 2 and said: This coronavirus is big. It’s going to be huge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.