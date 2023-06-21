GRAND RAPIDS — A residential and commercial security company expanded its northern Michigan presence earlier this month.
Headquartered in Grand Rapids, EPS Security completed an acquisition of Maximum Security and Sound of Gaylord. The acquisition includes the 5237 East M-32 office in Gaylord and the retention of its three employees.
Maximum Security & Sound Owner Randy Karkutt is retiring, according to an email from EPS Security.
The acquisition gives EPS Security an additional 450 business and residential customers in northern Michigan.
“Randy and his company have been well-respected in the Gaylord area for more than 20 years, and we are very fortunate to have members of his team join EPS Security,” EPS Security President Kevin Carlson said in a release announcing the acquisition. “Together, we will be able to provide security and exceptional customer service to more homes and businesses in northern Michigan.”
“Maximum Security was started in the spring of 1999 to fill a void left by Protection One in the residential and commercial security market,” Karkutt said in the release. “Our goal was to provide the best security service to our customers to include all aspects of the business — security, fire, access control, video surveillance, monitoring, etc.”
The addition of two security technicians and an office staff employee from Maximum Security and Sound will give EPS Security some 250 employees in Michigan, according to an email.
The EPS Security corporate office is located at 750 Front St. NW in Grand Rapids.
The addition of the Gaylord office gives EPS Security a coverage area of “the the entire lower peninsula” out of out of its offices in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Traverse City, Petoskey and New Hudson, according to an email.
The Traverse City EPS Security office is located at 1117 Carver St. It began in 1983, according to EPSSecurity.com. The Petoskey office, which EPS officials said services part of the Upper Peninsula, is located at 2379 Charlevoix Road.
With the deal completed, EPS will “begin transitioning Maximum Security & Sound customers subscribed to 24/7 Monitoring Service to EPS Security’s owned and operated Monitoring Center in Grand Rapids,” according to the release. EPS Security won The Monitoring Association’s 2022 Monitoring Center of the Year for Small/Medium businesses, according to a release.
EPS Security was founded in Grand Rapids in 1955, according to its website. EPS Security is “the largest family-owned security provider in the state and among the largest in the U.S.,” according to the release.
EPS has nearly 30,000 clients in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, according to the release.
