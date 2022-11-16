It’s a simple concept.
Put some entrepreneurs in front of some self-made ‘sharks,’ have them ask for money in exchange for a portion of their company and watch what happens.
That’s the basic premise behind ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Entering its 14th season, the idea behind “Shark Tank” has been duplicated with other TV reality shows to local events like TCNewTech Pitch Night and the Scale Up North awards.
“A new group of budding entrepreneurs take a chance at making their dreams come true by convincing five self-made, multi-millionaire tycoons to part with their own hard-earned cash and give them the funding they need to jumpstart their business ideas,” reads the description of “Shark Tank” on its Facebook page.
The show has six main judges — Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban. ActionGlow founders Dakota and Garret Porter pitched to Corcoran, Herjavec, O’Leary, Greiner and Cuban.
There are often guest judges on the show like actress and Gwyneth Paltrow or Door Dash CEO Tony Xu.
“It’s the most real reality show,” Dakota Porter said. “It’s all unscripted.”
“The sharks are paid as cast stars of the show, but the money they invest is their own,” according to its Wikipedia page. “The entrepreneur can make a handshake deal on the show if a panel member is interested. However, if all of the panel members opt out, the entrepreneur leaves empty-handed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.