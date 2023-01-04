TRAVERSE CITY — An Eighth Street building that has been owned by a local family for 60 years and has hosted several businesses over the decades will undergo a makeover in 2023.
Established in 2022 by entrepreneur Whittney Allen, the NoMI Collective is scheduled for a spring 2023 opening at 1019 E. Eighth St. Allen discussed plans to bring the beauty and wellness business to the building in the final days of 2022 before www.thenomico.com went live on Jan. 1.
The NoMI Collective brand will be host to three separate businesses in the 6,600-square-foot building: The Label, The Collective and The Eatery.
“There is nothing to this caliber in this area,” Allen said. “It’s a popular model in other cities.
“There’s no one in this area doing it to this caliber.”
Allen purchased the building from the Blue family on Oct. 31. The building was the former home of Blue Photo, which operated for more than 50 years.
Allen has been a part of the beauty/wellness industry for more than 20 years.
She co-owns two other beauty businesses in Traverse City, The Hair + Beauty Lounge for 6 years in May — located at 3301 W. South Airport Road, Suite B in the the Grand Traverse Commerce Center — and Team Hair + Beauty, an on-location company that works with subcontractors across Michigan for the last 12 years. Both of the businesses will continue to operate as normal.
Allen will run The Label at the NoMI Collective. A boutique retail space, The Label will offer “a selection of unique and notable gifts, houseware and one-of-a-kind style pieces,” according to an email from Allen.
The Collective will have 14 different units for health and wellness practitioners.
“Next door you will find a co-working community of independent beauty and wellness practitioners who are creating a personal experience in a private studio space at The Collective,” Allen said in the email.
The Eatery will be host to a local kitchen providing “the opportunity to fill your belly with delicious food and fill your heart with the knowledge that it is good for your body,” Allen said in the email.
Each of the three parts of the NoMI Collective are designed to function independently, but will ultimately complement each other.
“Each of these businesses were carefully created and thoughtfully organized to provide northern Michigan with a modern experience for wellness and beauty,” she wrote in the email.
Allen said in her email the emphasis NoMI Collective will bring to Traverse City is based on her career in the industry.
“During her experience as a booth rental cosmetologist, she quickly realized this specific model possessed too many circumstances for lack of professionalism, competition over community, little education and a major struggle between being independent and being limited by restraints,” Allen wrote. “Recognizing the importance of these led her to open and co-own a successful commission-based salon giving beauty providers the opportunity to learn and grow with the support of a team.
“During the pandemic, it became evident there was a need for more independent offerings to beauty and wellness practitioners in our community. Whittney has spent the last few years carefully curating a luxury coworking space that will provide independent creatives all of the tools for success. Taking all of the knowledge she has gained from the industry, combined with her passion for thoughtful and carefully-curated goods, she has cultivated a luxury collective space to host boutique retail, beauty and wellness suite rentals and an eatery to feed your body, mind, and soul.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.