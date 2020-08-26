TRAVERSE CITY — Local entrepreneur Jody Trietch has purchased local food marketing agency Taste the Local Difference from venture capital firm Boomerang Catapult.
Trietch is chief financial officer of Boomerang Catapult, president of Impact 100 Traverse City and treasurer of Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan. She has in the past served as CFO for local governments in Michigan, according to a release.
Taste the Local Difference was founded by the non-profit Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, which developed and incubated the concept for more than 15 years. Boomerang Catapult bought TLD in 2018 with the intention of expanding its local food marketing services across the state.
The organization now appears poised to expand beyond Michigan.
"The promise of TLD is to capture its remarkable connectivity within the local food ecosystem in Michigan through a digital platform that can be replicated across the U.S.," Boomerang Catapult Managing Partner Lowell Gruman said in the release. "Jody is the right person to guide the company through its exciting next phase."
Trietch said she plans to continue supporting long-standing TLD CEO Tricia Phelps and the organization's statewide team of 12 other women.
TLD's mission is to educate consumers about the value of local food and support food and farming entrepreneurs in building successful, well-connected, and thoughtful businesses, according to the release.
"Acquiring TLD provides me with the opportunity to unite my passions for agriculture and building strong communities through investing in a mission and team that I believe in," Trietch said.
The ownership change was the logical next step in the organization's growth, according to those involved.
"This transformation has been largely planned and is partway executed," Boomerang Catapult Founder and Principal Casey Cowell said in the release. "Everything about TLD’s performance on this path has been impressive."
"We are making serious impacts in consumer engagement with local food and supporting thousands of local food entrepreneurs in the process," Phelps said in the release.
More information is available at localdifference.org.
