TRAVERSE CITY — Neighborhood Enterprise Zones — and how to control them — generated robust discussion at the monthly meeting of the Downtown Development Authority.
On Friday, the DDA board discussed the establishment of a NEZ as “an incentive tool” to provide tax breaks for developers for a period of up to 15 years to build more affordable housing.
An NEZ needs to be established on no more than 10 platted parcels of compact and contiguous parcels of land before a developer could apply for a tax break on the portion of the development offering rental apartments for a mixed-income level from 60- to 120 percent of the area median income.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said an NEZ may be proposed for long-vacant property at 124 W. Front St.
Jeff Smoke has discussed applying for a NEZ for the property, but Derenzy started the conversation by saying the City of Traverse City establishes a NEZ by location, not by proposed project.
“You identify the zone first,” Derenzy said.
Housing North Executive Director Yarrow Brown made a virtual presentation at the more than 1¾-hour meeting about NEZs. Brown said the organization is “highly supportive of this,” but that conversations with communities on implementing these is just beginning.
The NEZ is a private-public partnership to incentivize the creation of more affordable housing. Derenzy said this component was not part of the Trailside 45 complex which was converted from rental apartments to condominiums several years after it opened.
“(The NEZ) would be a contract,” Derenzy told the DDA board. “It would be a contract the developer would follow and there would be third-party oversight.”
While it does not guarantee lower rents and wouldn’t apply to all the units in any one development, Brown said it would help add to the 1,100 rental units needed in Grand Traverse County.
“We need housing across the spectrum,” said Brown, who said Housing North advises no more than 30 percent of a household income go toward housing.
Deed restrictions were discussed as a way to control development use, but Mayor Richard Lewis suggested a city drafted ordinance about the use of NEZs would be a better tool. He wants the city to take lead on NEZs in general, he said.
After initially crafting a motion to recommend the city proceed on establishing 124 W. Front St. as a Neighborhood Enterprise Zone — which Lewis said he would vote against despite his support of the concept — the motion and support was rescinded and amended to say “the DDA Board supports the use of the NEZ tool as it could apply to 124 W Front St. and would request an ongoing dialogue and partnership to determine specific elements of a NEZ policy before final adoption.”
A suggested action item on building out a retail incubator space at 116 Cass St. never made it to a motion at the DDA meeting. While the idea of helping retail entrepreneurs get established before possible moving on to brick-and-mortar locations seemed to have unanimous support, several DDA board members discussed having the opportunity to walk-through the space and get more information on its management and operation before signing a 10-year lease.
