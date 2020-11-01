“From such children come other children!”
— Yente from “Fiddler on the Roof”
TRAVERSE CITY — A man had to bring his son into a Front Street store this week, showing the boy the same aisles the father once gazed upon when he was that age.
Someday the son may tell his kids about this place, a store that has delighted children for decades.
A downtown standard known for its traditional toys is putting a wrap on its 47-year journey. Children’s World, which opened in February 1973, will close before kids tear through the wrapping paper to find what’s under the Christmas tree this year.
“I’m not sure,” 78-year-old owner Karen Bobay said of the closing date. “I’m getting down on (inventory), but I want to get some more stuff out of there. I don’t think I’ll be there through December. Probably through Thanksgiving.”
There are a variety of reasons why Bobay is closing Children’s World. But the underlying reason: It was simply time.
“I’ve just always been there,” Bobay said, after rhetorically asking how many 78-year-olds are still working. “I worked it myself for 47 years.
“I’m working on third generations. Even from downstate, their children come in now, and their children. It’s a traditional thing.”
One of those third-generation children paid a visit to the store at 140 E. Front St. recently. Bobay said the man told her he wanted his son to “remember where I came when I was a kid,” where the father came with his dad to “pick out a special toy on a special day.”
“Those things make you sad,” said Bobay, who has two children of her own and a grandson turning 23 in December.
Bobay said she isn’t closing because her overall feelings have changed, despite a seven-day-a-week schedule most of the year.
“I enjoyed working in the store,” she said. “ I loved the children; I loved the parents.
“It’s time to slow down and smell the roses, I guess. I enjoy it. I enjoy the kids, I enjoy the adults, talking to them and watching them grow up.”
Sandy Munro of Williamsburg said she has been shopping at Children’s World “since my kids were toddlers and they’re now 48 and almost 52.” Munro said it was a place she would frequent even if she wasn’t in the market for toys.
“It’s a place where you feel happy and have fun,” said Munro, who said she usually didn’t leave the store without some sort of gift from Miss Karen, whether it was a piece of candy or a small plane. “It puts you in a good mood.”
Even the competition has a good relationship with Children’s World.
Toy Harbor, located a block away at 221 E. Front St., has been in business for 36 years. Toy Harbor Manager Amanda Walton said Bobay is on speed dial at the store, so if a customer can’t find something at the Nancy Walton-owned store, she’ll see if Children’s World does, and vice versa.
“We’re sad to see them go,” Amanda Walton said. “Even though they’re the competition, we had a really great relationship that way.”
Children’s World always put an emphasis on toys built to last, several of which were handmade and imported from places like Germany and Sweden. There are Käthe Kruse dolls, marbles made in the 1880s, Pelham marionettes, Brio wooden trains, Matryoshka stacking dolls, Steiff bears and classic games like chess, checkers, backgammon and Michigan Rummy.
“I like traditional things,” Bobay said. “Blocks, baby dolls that are dolls and don’t wet. I like porcelain tea sets ... toys that are a tradition from my past.”
Those are some of the things that kept Munro coming back, whether she was looking for something for one of her eight grandchildren or for an item she wouldn’t see anywhere else.
“I always shopped there for my grandkids or when I needed a baby gift,” Munro said. “Karen has become a great friend. I liked her store because there were always quality toys.
“She had stuff that Toys ‘R’ Us and those kind of places didn’t have ... unique things.”
But a lot of those toys are now made elsewhere, if they’re available at all.
“I used to order a lot of toys from Europe,” Bobay said. “Now it’s hard to get anything. I used to order from Germany and get a lot from Sweden. Everything is made in China now. That’s not my thing.”
Bobay said a place like Children’s World also struggles in the face of online shopping and larger retailers. It’s getting harder to compete, she said.
“There’s so many big-box stores that carry everything that I can buy,” Bobay said. “You can’t compete with their prices because they buy in such volume.”
The buying process itself has changed, Bobay added. She used to get inventory from a trip to New York in February and didn’t have to pay for it until December.
“Now you have to pay for it before you even see it,” she said.
Then the whole COVID-19 pandemic put a serious crimp in retail. Bobay said Children’s World was closed for 3½ months because of coronavirus. She said the closure was a little longer because of her own health concerns, a point that was proven during a busy shopping day Oct. 24.
“Saturday was the highest amount of people we ever had that didn’t want to wear a mask,” she said. “They tell you, ‘It’s not a law.’ So I say, ‘You don’t have to wear a mask, but you can’t come into my store, that’s all.’ It’s pretty sad.”
Bobay said she was urged by her children to retire when her husband, Joe, died two years ago from Parkinson’s. Bobay pressed on and kept coming into work and opening up the store until she finally decided it was time to end an era.
So it will be a sad day — whenever that day is — when nobody comes up to Bobay and asks, “Miss Karen, do you remember me?” It will also be hard when the last customer asks, “’Geez. What are we going to do?’”
It will be harder to find traditional toys like finger puppets, a wooden jack-in-the-box, rocking horses, buggies with rubber wheels, Raikes bears and colorful red-and-yellow marbles named ketchup and mustard.
“There’s not many mom and pop stores left anymore,” Bobay said.
