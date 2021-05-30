TRAVERSE CITY — Two keys to a successful summer are customers and employees. You need both to survive in the tourist business.
Experts predict that destinations like Traverse City will host plenty of customers this summer. Social distancing rules are falling away, people are tired of being cooped up through the long pandemic, campers and boats have been selling like hotcakes.
But some local employers are having trouble finding workers. That’s no secret — it’s a problem that has been creeping up on the region for years. The COVID-19 pandemic — and measures intended to reduce spread of the deadly virus — brought it to a head.
“Obviously right now hiring is a challenge,” said Darla Bowen, marketing director for Northland Investments, LLC, of Houghton Lake, the owner of four Taco Bells and two KFC restaurants in Traverse City under Bells & Birds, Inc. “This isn’t a new development. It certainly has become what I call more extreme.”
Memorial Day weekend marks the official start of the summer tourist season, a three-month marathon of furious economic activity in the north country, a sprint to serve customers fast enough to pay employees and bring in profit for business owners.
Hotel managers expect a great summer, but they realize this first weekend will begin without one traditional annual event, a casualty of the continuing pandemic.
“The only real difference is lack of the Bayshore Marathon,” said Ron Robinson, Summerside Properties Director of Operations, which operates Cambria Hotel & Suites Traverse City, Best Western Plus Traverse City and the Comfort Inn Traverse City. “That’s always the kick-off to summer, and it creates huge, huge demand. People start booking that night as soon as they can register for the race.”
The Bayshore Marathon is a virtual event in 2021, so runners will not visit Traverse City. It was canceled in 2020, the first time in the event’s nearly four-decade history. In normal years, participation is capped at 7,200 runners in several races.
Summerside’s bookings were running a bit behind normal in the days leading up to Memorial Day weekend.
“We expect we’ll still sell out Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Robinson said. “But there’s not as much demand as there normally is.”
Food service
Area restaurants anticipate high traffic this weekend and throughout the summer months. They just hope they can hire enough help to meet that demand — or at least enough to endure.
Bowen said “ideal staffing” for the four Taco Bell and two KFC restaurants in TC would be 130 people. Bowen said right now there are about 100 employees in those six locations.
“We’d really like to hire about 30 more people,” she said. “It’s interesting because all the restaurants are pretty much the same. It’s not like I have one restaurant with 10 employees and another with 26. It’s across the board.”
On May 23, Bowen received a message on the Northland Investments Facebook page stating only one employee was working at the KFC at 720 E. Front St. Bowen said it was “absolutely 100 percent not true,” but was an illustration of issues food service confronts during the busy summer season.
“We have some markets that are a challenge,” said Bowen, who has been responsible for recruiting for about 7 years. “Traverse City is one of those markets. Petoskey is another one. Grand Haven and Ludington are challenging for us.”
Bowen said business increased during the pandemic as customers frequented fast food establishments where they could find an economical meal served by employees who specialize in drive-thru service. The increase in customers has continued and is compounded when places like Traverse City see an influx of visitors.
“When your business doubles, but your work force doesn’t ... it’s just pure math,” said Bowen, who said food service in high-traffic tourist towns like TC compete with resorts, hotels and ice cream stores that often are closed during the offseason.
West End Tavern last week suspended lunch service because of a worker shortage, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page.
Employment woes
“Employers are as ready as they can be,” Lisa Schut, Northwest Michigan Works! Regional Director, said recently.
“Certainly they are clamoring for workers. Last year was kind of a gimme; many employers laid off employees. This year it’s the opposite. They can’t get enough workers. When you drive down the street you’re seeing ‘Help Wanted’ signs about anywhere.”
Summerside Properties has been been able to attract a nearly full staff this year, Robinson said, by raising its starting wage to $16 an hour and offering a $500 signing bonus, paid in increments over six months. It has enough staff to operate its Reflect Bistro restaurant at full normal hours seven days a week. Nearing the holiday weekend, Summerside was seeking just two more housekeeping workers to round out its staff.
Other businesses have had trouble reach full staffing levels.
“I don’t believe that we’ve ever been at ideal staffing levels during the summer in Traverse City for at least seven years,” Bowen said.
Taco Bell and KFC pay as much as $13.50 an hour, depending on work shift. Like many other businesses relying on seasonal labor, Bowen said Bells & Birds tries to compete with incentives, part of a change in operations: to what can the company offer employees instead of “what we want from them.”
KFC and Taco Bell offer a $500 bonus for 90 days, but also monthly raises every month for three months, and a next-day pay schedule. The company also offers telemedicine for the employee and their family for $2.50 a paycheck, and even paid vacation after 90 days of employment.
Many workers across the nation don’t want to go back to the jobs they had before the pandemic. Layoffs and lockdowns, combined with enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, gave many Americans the time and the financial cushion to rethink their careers. Their former employers are hiring again — and some, like Uber and McDonald’s, are offering higher pay — but workers remain hesitant.
In March, U.S. job openings rose 8 percent to a record 8.1 million, but overall hiring rose less than 4 percent, according to government data.
So if you want a job, finding a position in northern Michigan is not a problem.
“They’re trying to attract workers to fill those job opportunities,” Schut said recently. “If you want a job this summer, you can find a job this summer. Even right now.”
Where have workers gone?
Employers and business groups across the country argue that the $300-per-week federal unemployment supplement gives recipients less incentive to look for work. Several states including Michigan have begun requiring those receiving the benefits to show they are actively searching for work, and a few states soon will stop providing the supplement.
But Heidi Shierholz, a senior economist who researches low- and middle-income workers with the Economic Policy Institute, said health concerns and child care responsibilities seem to be the main reasons holding workers back.
In April, she said, at least 25 percent of U.S. schools weren’t offering in-person learning, forcing many parents to stay home.
About 2 million women have stopped looking for work since the pandemic, likely because of disruptions in schooling and child care, according to a federal survey. In April, all the net job growth went to men; women as a group lost jobs.
In addition, construction companies and factories have been left short of parts because of clogged supply chains and need had to slow production.
Many small businesses closed in the pandemic, particularly in downtowns that emptied out as white-collar workers fled to work from home. Kristen Broady, an economist at the Brookings Institution, noted that some of those companies have announced that they will continue to allow their employees to work from home, at least for part of the week. That trend will likely hurt downtown coffee shops, dry cleaners, gyms, and restaurants.
“When you think about those people,” Broady said, “their work circumstances may never go back to pre-COVID.”
A big year?
More than 37 million people nationally are expected to travel 50 miles or more between May 27 and May 31, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. More than 1 million of those traveling over the five days ending with Memorial Day will be Michiganders.
“I think it’s gonna be bigger than normal, because people are ready to travel,” Robinson said summer 2021. “I don’t know if we could call it cabin fever. We’ve been hunkered down for so long.”
The Traverse City region’s relatively spread-out recreational opportunities provide a magnetic draw to people who live in urban areas.
“That really appeals to people who want to get out of the crowds and be done with the virus and be able to move around,” Robinson said. “With all the outdoor activities in the Traverse City area — the beaches and the golf courses — it’s an ideal spot.”
“I think there will be a lot more drive-to traffic than normal. People who (in previous years) may have gotten on a plane and gone somewhere else, or gone to a big-city destination, are going to come to Traverse City because it’s not so crowded.”
“A year’s worth of pent-up demand is being unleashed this summer, as Americans anticipate the kickoff to the season,” said Debbie Haas, AAA’s Vice President of Travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.