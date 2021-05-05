PETOSKEY — Emmet County businesses with nine or fewer full-time employees can apply for Regional Resiliency Program grants through Venture North Funding and Development.
Online grant applications at www.venturenorthfunding.org opened May 3 and will close May 14 at 5 p.m.
A total of $50,000 in funding will be available, thanks to a $15,000 award from the Petoskey‐Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation and $35,000 from Venture North.
“Small businesses in our community continue to meet the challenges of the ongoing pandemic,” Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation Executive Director DJ Jones said in a release. “We recognize that, while time has lapsed, the challenges facing our business community have not. The Community Foundation is pleased once again to support Venture North’s Regional Resiliency Program here in Emmet County.”
“With the help of the Petoskey‐Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, there has been a strong team of local representatives formed who will review grant applications and recommend funding that we will follow in making up to $5,000 available to awardees,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in the release. “Applications will be evaluated based on how well applicants are positioned with a plan to resolve urgent needs or adapt operations to successfully continue business.”
Grant recipients and past applicants from 2020 can apply.
The grant application should take 30‐40 minutes to complete. Assistance and questions should be directed to (231) 995‐7115 or info@venturenorthfunding.org.
Donations to the RRP still are being accepted. Donations can be made by clicking on ‘Donate to the Fund’ at www.venturenorthfunding.org or by calling (231) 995-7115.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.