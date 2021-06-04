PETOSKEY — A dozen Emmet County businesses received grants of up to $5,000 from the Regional Resiliency Program.
A total of $50,250 was awarded to 12 Emmet County companies with nine or fewer employees. Seven of the grants went to women-owned businesses and two are owned by military veterans, according to a release from Venture North Funding and Development, which administers the program.
Emmet County businesses receiving 2021 RRP grants were Balanced Health and Fitness, Harbor Springs; Bar Harbor, Harbor Springs; Bayfront Park Café, Alanson; Biere De Mac Brew Works, LLC, Mackinaw City; Ciarra Claire LLC, Petoskey; Cochon-Gourmet Market & Coffee House, Petoskey; Lilly and Friends Daycare, Petoskey; Harbor Springs Cleaning Company, LLC; Julienne Tomatoes, Petoskey; Polished on Main, Harbor Springs; Pond Hill Farm, LLC, Harbor Springs; and Taylor True Value Rental, Petoskey.
The awards in Emmet County came from a $15,000 award by the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, $250 from an individual donor and $35,000 from Venture North.
“The Community Foundation is pleased to support this second round of small business grants right here in Emmet County,” Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation Executive Director David Jones said in the release. “We are grateful for Venture North’s work to support small businesses in our region as the COVID-19 related challenges continue.”
A total of 22 applications from Emmet County small businesses were received for RRP consideration.
“As is typically the case, we did not have sufficient funding to respond to all applicants,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in the release. “And that included applications seeking grants for inventory, operating materials and supplies, bills, rent and utility payments, social media and communications programs, equipment purchases, software, training, and replacement of old or damaged materials.”
