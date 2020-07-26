LANSING — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Entrepreneur magazine are partnering for a special episode of “Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch” for Michigan-based companies.
The “Elevator Pitch” is a minute-long competition for “companies and startups with innovative business concepts,” according to a release from the MEDC.
Applications are live until Aug. 1 at www.entrepreneur.com.
The top five companies from the applications will have a chance to pitch the show’s investors during a virtual filming of “Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch” season 6. Filming is scheduled for August with the episode airing in November.
“Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch” is “open to companies or startups with scalable products and services that are ready for investment, and that have a specific plan for how that investment can help them grow their business,” according to the release.
Pitch submissions should include:
- Reasons for why the business began and how it helps to solve a problem
- Information on business growth, revenue numbers and interest in the product or service to show usefulness and appeal
- Amount of capital sought and its intended use
Michigan is sixth in the United States in number of inventions and fourth in innovative research and design spending, according to the release.
“Around the globe, Michigan is increasingly being recognized as the place to build, test, commercialize and scale the high-tech and mobility solutions driving the future,” Josh Hundt, executive vice president & chief business development officer at the MEDC, said in the release.
Hundt added the partnership with Entrepreneur magazine should give “a national platform for some of Michigan’s most innovative entrepreneurs and companies to share their business concepts.”
The five companies selected will have a minute to pitch their concepts to four investors. If an investor likes the idea, they “turn on their cameras and begin asking questions.”
Companies may be able to strike a deal to secure investments, similar to television shows like “Shark Tank.”
More information about Entrepreneur magazine is available at www.entrepreneur.com. More information about the MEDC’s support of tech startups and entrepreneurs is available at www.michiganbusiness.org/entrepreneurship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.