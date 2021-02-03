TRAVERSE CITY — It’s a simple matter of supply and demand.
In an attempt to answer a need, Northwestern Michigan College is launching an Eldercare Certificate program. The 20-hour program is offered within two separate six-week sessions.
“It’s excellent to be offering these opportunities,” NMC Extended Educational Services Director Laura Matchett said. “It’s so needed in the area, both locally and globally.”
“We need people in these careers,” added Elizabeth Sonnabend, NMC Professional and Workforce Development Manger. “There is really a big need for home health aids and caregivers.”
Sonnabend, who joined NMC after working at the Grand Traverse Pavilions, said several healthcare experts from the area gave input and are instructors for the classes.
Amy Northway from Monarch Home Health, Cindy McGarry from BrightStar Care, April Missias from Leelanau Senior Services and others from Bay Area Senior Advocates gave the most input. Classes are offered six weeks and are scheduled to run twice, from Feb. 9 to March 11 and again from March 24 to April 28.
“We’re going to keep running them,” Sonnabend said. “They don’t have to finish them all at once.”
The classes also are suitable for family caregivers, in addition to those interested in eldercare as a career. Sonnabend said the 24/7 nature of eldercare also provides options for those who want to work weekends while going back to school.
“These are also next level skill growth development opportunities where people can work at the same time,” Matchett said.
Sonnabend said there is “a lot of customer service” in the care of older adults, which would translate to people who may have lost jobs in other sectors.
“This might be great training for someone looking to make that transition,” she said. “It also has a great career path.”
“We have been very aware as we create workforce and professional development opportunities that people need a job now,” Matchett added.
According to NMC, the cost of earning the eldercare certificate is less than $400.
There is a free online information session on eldercare. Other scheduled topics include:
- Basic caregiving skills
- Meeting the social needs of seniors
- Meal prep and planning
- Dementia and memory care basics
- Legal and ethical issues
- Family dynamics and crisis prevention intervention
- Basic lifesaving skills
- Entering the eldercare workforce
The certificate program also may lead to other health care education at NMC.
To register for NMC’s eldercare certificate program, visit https://tinyurl.com/NMCElderregister. For more information on the program, visit https://tinyurl.com/NMCElderinfo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.