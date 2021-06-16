TRAVERSE CITY — TCF Bank’s tenure in northern Michigan may have been brief, but its absorption by Huntington Bank may have long-lasting implications for the region.
The Huntington Bancshares Inc. acquisition of TCF Financial Corporation became official June 9. The merger created a top 10 regional bank and a top 25 holding bank in the United States with $175 billion in total assets, according to the most recent report (March 31, 2021) from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council’s National Information Center.
Individually, Huntington Bancshares ranked 35th ($125.767 billion) and TCF Financial Corporation 52nd ($49.481 billion) among the 152 top holding companies with more than $10 billion in assets.
The merger between Huntington and TCF was first announced in mid-December 2020.
The combined company will operate more than 1,100 branches and approximately 2,000 ATMs in Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Colorado and Pennsylvania.
The deal gives Huntington the No. 1 branch share in both Michigan and Ohio. Huntington is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio; TCF Bank in Detroit.
Huntington Northern Regional President Scot Zimmerman, formerly the NorthEast Regional President for TCF Bank, said the merger and its combined capabilities is a big net positive.
“It’s the nature of industry that there is efficiency in size,” Zimmerman said in a telephone interview. “Size also meets the technology needs of the customer.”
“We are pleased to announce the completion of this combination with TCF and look forward to welcoming our new colleagues and customers to Huntington,” Huntington Chairman, President and CEO Stephen D. Steinour said in a release. “We also look forward to strengthening our community impact through the combined bank.
“This is a significant step forward for Huntington in our vision to build the leading people‐first, digitally-powered bank in the nation.”
Among the products Huntington is touting is Standby Cash. The digital-only product provides eligible customers immediate access to $100 to $1,000 as a line of credit. Huntington also plans to invest $150 million over the next several years on other technological products, according to a release.
“Huntington just rolled out some amazing digital banking capabilities,” Zimmerman said.
The latest combination of Huntington and TCF comes on the heels of two decades of regional bank maneuvers. Chemical Bank acquired Northwestern Bank on Oct. 31, 2014 before taking on Monarch Community Bancorp in April 2015 and Lake Michigan Financial Corporation in May 2015.
TCF National Bank Minnesota acquired TCF National Bank in Ann Arbor on April 1, 2000, and changed its name to TCF National Bank. TCF Bank merged with Chemical Bank on Aug. 1, 2019 in what was then called “a merger of equals” under the TCF Bank name.
Zimmerman was chief lending officer at Northwestern Bank and then became NorthEast Regional President for Chemical Bank and later TCF Bank. Zimmerman, who dropped the ‘East’ from his title with the move to Huntington, said he does not expect there to be another acquisition for a while.
“Huntington is a powerhouse in business, consumer and private banking, if not the market leader,” he said.
Officials report more than 5,600 of the TCF Bank employees will join Huntington Bank, creating a work force of more than 20,000.
A duplication of offices and work will lead to some former TCF Bank employees looking for a job.
The acquisition also resulted in the closure of 198 branch offices — including 97 inside Meijer stores — as previously reported in late January. Many of the branches were closed in Michigan.
Under an agreement with the Department of Justice, TCF Financial agreed to sell 13 of its branches in a release dated May 25.
“Those two activities will have an impact on our employees,” Zimmerman said. “It won’t be a lot, but there will be some.
“We feel very fortunate about that.”
A few days later, Horizon Bancorp, Inc. announced it acquired 14 TCF National Bank branches in 11 Michigan counties.
The acquisitions included several northern Michigan TCF locations in:
- Charlevoix County: 1425 Bridge St., Charlevoix
- Crawford County: 2500 S I-75 Business Loop, Grayling
- Missaukee County: 101 N. Roland St., McBain
- Otsego County: 521 W. Main St., Gaylord
- Wexford County: 1408 N. Mitchell St. and 302 S. Mitchell St., Cadillac
Even with the deal closed, Huntington and TCF customers will bank as they normally do at their existing branches.
“TCF customer accounts will be converted to Huntington’s systems in the fourth quarter, and TCF customers will receive detailed information about the pending account conversions in the coming weeks,” according to a release. “Huntington customers will not be impacted by the conversion.”
“Huntington is a customer-centric organization,” Zimmerman said. “I already see that. That’s always a good thing.”
With the merger, five former directors of TCF were appointed as directors by Huntington’s board. The additions to the board include:
- Richard H. King, retired managing director of operations, Thomson Reuters Corporation
- Barbara L. McQuade, University of Michigan law professor
- Roger J. Sit, CEO, global chief investment officer and director, Sit Investment Associates
- Jeffrey L. Tate, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Leggett & Platt
- Gary Torgow, chairman of the board of directors, Huntington National Bank
