Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Momentum '22 special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
As we look to the horizon, we all remain hopeful that after two years we may finally be moving, albeit cautiously, toward the endemic phase of COVID-19.
The impact of the pandemic will have a lasting effect on healthcare in northern Michigan, but so will the adaptations and innovations that Munson Healthcare (MHC) implemented to deliver care during the greatest public health crisis in a century.
The arrival of COVID-19 accelerated our efforts to re-examine the delivery of care and prioritize partnerships and investments to improve access to high-level care across the communities we serve.
One of the achievements we’ve made as a healthcare system during the pandemic is the advancement of our ability to improve access to care through virtual platforms. The recent launch of virtual urgent care is the next step in the advancement of this capability. It will permit us to provide patients convenient access to care for illnesses such as sinus infections, skin rashes, and allergies — all while easing strain and wait times on emergency departments and urgent care facilities.
Currently, patients can call our nurse triage line 231-935-4995 to access this program. Later this year, online access will be available through munsonhealthcare.org.
In addition to our virtual urgent care, several specialties continue to use telemedicine to expand access to services such as Behavioral Health, Neurosurgery, Sleep Disorders, Infectious Disease, and Primary Care services.
Another area in which we continue to advance the care provided to our region is Endovascular Stroke Intervention. Prior to the Fall of 2020, patients were transferred downstate for this type of care. Since that time, our patient volume of these life-saving procedures rivals stroke centers across the state. And with the leadership of Dr. Gary Rajah, Munson Medical Center (MMC) is working toward obtaining designation as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.
Further, robotic assisted knee replacement surgery introduced in Traverse City and Grayling is improving range-of-motion and reducing recovery time for patients. Newly added operating rooms at MMC offer state-of-the-art technology for endovascular and neurosurgery.
In addition, MHC Manistee Hospital is currently launching a $2.5 million Emergency Department renovation to enhance trauma care and create more space and privacy for patients.
These financial investments and new programs are only part of the story.
MHC continues to strategically collaborate with partners like Michigan Medicine and DeVos Children’s Hospital in specialty areas like pediatrics and Maternal Fetal Medicine to help keep patients closer to home and reduce traveling downstate for care.
I am very proud of the work done by our healthcare team members to provide care during this pandemic. During unprecedented circumstances our healthcare team’s commitment and professionalism has been unwavering.
As a result of this commitment, MMC recently received an “A” grade for quality and safety from the Leapfrog Group, the Chartis Center for Rural Health named Cadillac and Manistee hospitals Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals, and Charlevoix Hospital was recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital.
Despite the challenges over the last several years, we have continued to innovate and adapt to the challenging healthcare environment to meet our community needs into the future, whatever that future may be.
We remain grateful to the healthcare workers who dedicate their lives to continually raising the level of care for our patients. Without them, none of these accomplishments would be possible.
