Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2022 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
The healthcare industry has endured three challenging years, and now we face new headwinds that will necessitate an expedited pace at which we transform how we deliver care to our communities. From an unknown virus to an unknown economy, Munson Healthcare (MHC) must change again to ensure its financial stability in order to meet our regional healthcare needs into the future.
In June 2020 MHC announced its COVID-19 Recovery Plan. That plan was meant to better align health system resources, transform how we provide care and ensure financial sustainability into the future. At that time, we began investing more heavily in digital health, reduced overhead, and streamlined operations.
Early in 2022 we found ourselves in need of implementing additional financial improvement measures to counter the ongoing financial impact of the pandemic. Fully understanding that MHC’s pandemic relief funding would end mid-summer, we began selling or repurposing non-clinical real estate to adjust to the number of support staff who transitioned to fully remote work. We further analyzed and optimized our supply chain. We found safe and effective ways to minimize COVID-19 related expenses. And we introduced Virtual Urgent Care.
Even with all of the efforts mentioned above, today we find ourselves in a continued state of transformation. The healthcare industry has not stabilized. In addition to ongoing COVID-19 recovery, we now face new challenges.
First, workforce shortages abound across the healthcare industry, and these healthcare system talent issues will be with us for some time. Even with making the largest wage investment in MHC’s history last December and increasing wages for RNs this October, we continue to face labor shortages. These shortages impact our capacity to ensure predictable access to care and drive up labor costs putting a strain on our financial stability.
Second, the shift to outpatient care delivery is accelerating with patients seeking more convenience and lower costs, and new competitors are rapidly emerging in non-traditional forms including new for-profit organizations. Many services or procedures historically only performed in hospitals can now be safely and conveniently performed in outpatient settings. This helps lower costs and improve the patient experience — which is something we all want. However, this shift puts pressure on our non-profit mission and obligations to provide emergency and inpatient hospital care 24x7, non-reimbursed or under-reimbursed care, and support underfunded and non-reimbursed programs and services identified through our Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).
In addition to pandemic-related financial challenges, these industry headwinds have, and will continue to, create unprecedented capital constraints and financial pressures on our industry. MHC’s operating margin has significantly declined, and we are not alone. The American Hospital Association just released a new report prepared by Kaufman, Hall & Associates, LLC stating more than half of U.S. hospitals are projected to have negative margins through 2022. The trends are expected to result in the most financially difficult year for the healthcare industry since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So what does all of this mean? As a non-profit health system, MHC relies on our operating margin to reinvest back into the organization through wages, benefits, training, new technology and equipment, facilities, and expanding access to services. We further rely on our operating margin to subsidize or fully fund programs identified in our most recent CHNA.
Because of these headwinds, we will need to make some difficult decisions on how and where we reinvest those limited dollars. We will need to continue to reduce overhead and streamline operations while we invest more in patient-facing care.
We must continue to invest in wages to recruit and retain the healthcare talent in our region to ensure access to services.
We need to invest in expanding the use of technology and digital health, redesigning how we deliver care to meet consumer demands for lower costs and more convenience, and work with other local and regional organizations to support the CHNA.
Despite these challenges, MHC is committed to continue the important work of transforming our operations to improve efficiencies and enhance how care is delivered across the region.
We are committed to creating and improving our patient experience. We are committed to attracting and retaining the best talent and being the organization where individuals choose to make and grow their careers. And we are committed to remaining your trusted source of healthcare and improving the lives of the people in northern Michigan.
