Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2021 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.

Understanding and predicting the economic outlook for health care in northern Michigan is uniquely challenging given the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and pressures it puts on the health care industry.

It is safe to say that "normal" in health care is a thing of the past.

However, despite these challenges, Munson Healthcare remains strong, and focused on our mission to provide high-quality care to the 500,000 individuals who live in northern Michigan.

We continue to move forward in implementing our strategic plan to invest in the region’s healthcare needs, as well as stay true to our core values that keep each and every patient at the center of all we do.

During this challenging time, I want to recognize the healthcare team for their resiliency, flexibility, and commitment to our patients.

I cannot be prouder of how they have worked through the challenges of the last couple of years.

Despite a pandemic that has created significant changes in our industry, there have been some positives that have been realized during these difficult times.

For instance:

Munson Healthcare and the healthcare industry has learned that we can change quickly and adapt to the changing conditions around us. An example would be using virtual visits. We relied on these heavily during the first few months of the pandemic, and telemedicine is predicted to represent 20 percent of physician visits in the future. At Munson Healthcare, we continue to use telehealth for 90 percent of our behavioral health patient visits.

The pandemic has taught us that some healthcare jobs can be done from home, creating opportunities — and better uses of real estate and office spaces.

Community hospitals have proven to be an essential asset to improve the health of our communities.

The COVID crisis has highlighted the strong connection our hospitals have with our local communities. Whether it is helping secure PPE or making signs of support for our staff or providing meals for night shift employees, we are thankful for the support.

Throughout the health system we also have strengthened our relationships with regional health departments and these relationships bode well for our ability to manage the current pandemic and confront other community health issues in the future.

As I write this column, Munson Healthcare remains in the latest wave of the pandemic with each hospital seeing elevated numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Balancing the care needs related to the pandemic with the typical community care needs we saw before the pandemic can be challenging, but we have had successes.

In my last Economic Outlook column, I wrote about the healthcare system’s plans for endovascular stroke services and the purchase of new technology — a biplane device that uses two cameras to allow a neurosurgeon a three-dimensional view to remove a blood clot from the brain using minimally invasive catheters.

Munson Medical Center recently cared for its 100th patient using this life-saving procedure.

Last month, a second biplane was installed, and the hospital is on track to becoming a comprehensive stroke center.

We also recently began offering plasmapheresis procedures at Munson Medical Center — a procedure that uses inpatient dialysis machines to target blood components and remove diseased cells.

The procedure is the primary treatment for severe myasthenia gravis, Guillain-Barre’ syndrome, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy as well as other conditions.

There is no other hospital or health system in northern Michigan or the Upper Peninsula that offers this.

A patient recently treated with the procedure expressed great appreciation for not having to travel downstate for care.

Through all of this, we remain focused on our mission of meeting the healthcare needs of our northern Michigan communities whatever the new ‘normal’ of healthcare may be.