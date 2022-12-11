TRAVERSE CITY — Rising inflation and interest rates coupled with low unemployment hasn’t caused a recession in 2022.
That may not be the case in 2023.
While he is predicting a recession next year, Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) national chief economist Anirban Basu said it won’t be anything like the one the United States saw in the early 1980s. Basu, chairman and CEO of Baltimore-based Sage Policy Group, said it will likely be similar to ones in the early 1990s and again in 2001, each of which lasted about eight months.
“The economy is still overheated and needs some cooling down,” Basu said at Wednesday’s 2023 Economic Forecast Breakfast at the Hagerty Center. It was one of several vehicle analogies, which still paled next to the James Bond references of his presentation, titled “No Time to Buy.”
Basu made two presentations in Grand Rapids on Tuesday at ABC Western Michigan. The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan in Traverse City and ABC Western Michigan combined to bring Basu even further north in Michigan.
“The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan is extremely please with being able to bring such a nationally recognized and respected economist to our membership and the northern Michigan business community at large,” Builders Exchange president Jim Rose said in an email statement. “We are very thankful for our partnership with Associated Builders and Contractors of Western Michigan that made this event possible. We look forward to being able to bring Anirban and his economic forecast back to Traverse City again next year.”
One of the reasons Basu said the economy didn’t experience a recession sooner coming out of the pandemic was because consumer spending — despite rising costs of goods, supply chain disruptions and gasoline price hikes — hasn’t seemed to subside, especially heading into the holiday shopping season.
“You can not have a recession if the consumer doesn’t participate,” Basu said. “Consumers have stared inflation right in the eyes and looked right through it.”
Basu, who several times criticized the Federal Reserve for not acting sooner in 2021 to curb inflation, also spoke of the 3¼% interest rate hikes in 2022, which far exceeded the predictions of many economist a year ago. He said some economists in 2021 predicted three or even four quarter-percent hikes this year and instead got 17.
“The Fed has had little idea of what it’s doing,” he said.
While mortgage rates well never top the all-time high of 16.63% during the 1981 recession, Basu said the millennials of home buying age are balking at paying higher than the 6-7% on a current 30-year fixed mortgage. Basu said most Americans are age 30 with 31 coming in second and 29 is third.
Speaking to a conference room dominated by builders and contractors, a lot of his presentation focused on that industry. Basu said the move to remote work — which he said included his office in Baltimore containing a plant and some office furniture — and the early retirement of 1.6 million Baby Boomers was hard on skilled trades workers.
He said a lot of office buildings are still vacant while some well-known brick-and-mortar companies went bankrupt in the first two years of the pandemic.
Basu said the construction industry added 126,000 jobs between February 2020 and November 2022. The number of construction workers gained was not as bad as larger losses in other industries like leisure and hospitality, but the additions were not enough to meet the demand.
“For an industry that large and over 2½ years, that’s nothing,” Basu said.
Basu also noted that worker production in all sectors fell coming out of the early days of the pandemic, but at the same time wages increased.
In a portion of his presentation called the “Quantum of Construction,” Basu talked specifically about the industry. He said a real estate market like Traverse City boomed coming out of the pandemic thanks to the combination of a surging stock market coupled with historically low interest rates.
But he doesn’t see a housing bubble like in 2008 because lenders are for more disciplined now combined with a shortage of homes for sale. Basu said some people are predicting another housing bubble about to burst, but joked that “most of those folks are dead wrong.”
While he noted that “manufacturing is coming back to America” in terms of construction spending, the entire industry is going through a refocus. Basu said building permits for multi-family structures is out-pacing single-family structures at a higher percentage, as also evidenced by falling home prices and rising rent prices.
But Basu said he sees this being a “one to two year phenomenon” will return and single-family home construction will come back strong in 2024 or 2025.
When one of the audience members queried what builders should do, Basu mentioned “very aggressive cash-flow management” to prepare for when this building bounce-back happens.
The construction market nationally for lodging is lagging far behind every other in terms of spending. Basu noted that there are several hotels being built in the area, but said that is because of a leisure-travel surge and not one for business, which didn’t return to pre-pandemic levels.
