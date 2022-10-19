TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open to area businesses and organizations for Traverse Connect’s annual Economic Summit Nov. 7 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
The Nov. 7 event include Quick Connect Networking, Business Showcase and Economic Outlook Luncheon.
Tickets for the Economic Summit are $40 for Traverse Connect investors and $65 for non-investors. Tables of eight for the Economic Outlook Luncheon can be reserved for $500.
The luncheon’s keynote address will be delivered by Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO and president and Michigan Strategic Fund chair Quentin L. Messer, Jr. Following the keynote is a panel discussion with regional economic experts.
The Annual Economic Summit features several events with the focus on “economic forecasting and business development uniquely tailored to northwest Michigan businesses,” according to a release from Traverse Connect.
Traverse Connect and Michigan’s Creative Coast will also host 10 individuals from outside the area called Northern Explorers who are looking to relocate to the region.
The Economic Outlook Summit begins with a Quick Connect Business to Business Networking event from 9-11 a.m.
Also beginning at 9 a.m. is the Business Showcase, which runs until 11:45 a.m.
The showcase is only for Economic Outlook Summit attendees and “will highlight 20 businesses in the region,” according to a release. Open only to Traverse Connect investors, booths are available for $450.
The Economic Outlook Luncheon is scheduled from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Following his keynote address, Messer will join panelists for a discussion of the regional economy. Other panelists include:
- Dawn Crandall, executive vice president of government relations for Home Builders Association of Michigan
- David Worthams, director of employment policy for the Michigan Manufacturers Association
- Sarah Lucas, Office of Rural Development Deputy Director for Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development
The annual Economic Outlook Summit is presented by Fifth Third Bank. For more information on the summit, visit traverseconnect.com/aes.
