TRAVERSE CITY — Spending more time at work ended a nearly 27-year stint of family-ownership of a hotel just south of Chum’s Corner.
The 47-room Econolodge at 1065 M-37 was sold to an ownership group that includes Prakash Patel and John Pandya, according to Realtor Meril Dean of Smith Dean Burgett Hotel Investments. The deal closed on July 21.
The Slupecki family, Janusz and Zofia and their son, Mark, had purchased the hotel in October 1994.
Lisa Slupecki and her husband, Mark, ran the day-to-day operations of the Econolodge for years. But with increased demands on their time — made worse by increased staffing shortages — and a 10-year-old daughter made the decision to sell the business both difficult and easy.
“The last few years we haven’t had that much fun,” Mark Slupecki said. “With the pandemic and even before that, the problem was and still is that you can’t find help. Our lives were just so unpredictable, it was turning into more than just a job.”
“It wasn’t a decision that was made lightly,” Lisa Slupecki said.
Mark and Lisa Slupecki said their core staff of about 15 continued to keep the facility running. But finding and retaining housekeepers proved difficult in recent years, made worse by the pandemic. Lisa Slupecki said Econolodge has five housekeepers, but not all on full-time basis.
“In years past, I would schedule six housekeepers a day,” Lisa Slupecki said.
Lisa Slupecki said the hotel was three-quarters booked for the summer back in January. With fewer staff, the owners knew they would have to fill in.
“In June and July, I worked four to five shifts a week, sometimes more,” Lisa Slupecki said. “That’s with staff picking up extra shifts, too.”
“I worked some midnights,” Mark said.
Those were just some of the demands the Slupeckis had on their time. ‘Tiring’ was a word both former owners used.
Lisa said many family plans were pushed back for the same reason: “Sorry, we’ve got to go to the motel.”
Mark and Lisa Slupecki said bigger hotels can better adjust to staffing shortages, for instance by closing down a block of rooms.
“With 47 rooms, you can’t do that,” Lisa said. “Especially when rooms have been booked for a month or two in advance — there’s no wiggle room.”
Mark Slupecki said guests in recent years have made more demands of the Econolodge itself. He said some amenities aren’t available at the facility.
The former owner said the Econolodge always put an emphasis on “a clean room, a comfortable bed, a nice TV and polite staff” and strove to deliver on that promise.
The Slupeckis said the Econolodge was a preferred stop for truckers, whom Lisa said were “the best guests to have.” Mark Slupecki said the Econolodge has two parking lots on site, one of which is dedicated to truck drivers and their semis.
The truck drivers — some of whom booked stays on a routine basis — and other regular guests will be some of the things the former owners will miss most. But they both agreed it was time to step aside and let someone else run the Econolodge.
“It was time,” Mark Slupecki said. “Twenty-seven years, that’s enough. We had a lot of good times, a lot of good people. Our truckers were great and our regular guests were fantastic.”
“Maybe somebody else has some new ideas,” Lisa Slupecki said.
Mark Slupecki said the hotel was built in 1988 by Aniel Patel and at that time had just 17 rooms on a single floor. Mark Slupecki said the second floor was added a year and a half later.
As far as their post-ownership future, the 62-year-old Mark Slupecki plans to retire a couple of months before his birthday. Lisa Slupecki, who turns 56 in September, said she’ll look for a job in the fall.
But right now the plan is to spend time as a family. Lisa Slupecki said the focus is on their 10-year-old daughter, who has been folding wash towels since she was 5.
“We’ll be enjoying the rest of the summer with our daughter and then finding something part-time at least, when she goes back to school full time,” Lisa Slupecki said.
