TRAVERSE CITY — As a company, EBI Consulting was not as affected as some by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the consulting company already had a bulk of its workforce working remotely even before remote operations became norm. Furthermore, EBI Consulting’s work with various clients in environmental, engineering and design wasn’t as affected as some other industries.
So when it came time to give back to others challenged by the COVID-19 climate, the company gave each of its employees an opportunity to pay it forward.
Before the Christmas holidays, each of the company’s more than 500 employees was offered a $100 gift card to donate to a person or organization in their local community.
About 150 of its employees jumped at the chance to participate in the program. That included Rebekah Fuller of Traverse City, who joined EBI Consulting in July.
“It was a lot of fun,” Fuller said. “It’s not often somebody else says, ‘Here’s a 100 bucks. Go give it to somebody. Go make somebody’s life a little bit better.’”
But that’s exactly the purpose behind the program.
“Through EBI Cares, we hope to spread as much good as possible to the far reaching corners of the EBI community and make a positive impact on those who have been challenged by COVID-19,” EBI Consulting President and CEO Nolan Previte said in an email statement. “We wanted to empower each team member to get creative and find a cause that was most meaningful to them.”
“We could do whatever we wanted to do with it as long as we paid it forward, as long as it went for somebody else,” said Fuller, a National Environmental Policy Act specialist at EBI.
According to Regan Communications Group in Boston, EBI Consulting “provides environmental risk and compliance management, due diligence, energy use reduction and management, and engineering services to organizations seeking to improve operations, lower costs, manage risk and exceed stakeholder expectations.”
Fuller said she works with “a team of senior people” to make sure client projects and reports from the company are in environmental compliance with NEPA specifications.
Signed into law on Jan. 1, 1970, NEPA “requires federal agencies to assess the environmental effects of their proposed actions prior to making decisions,” according to www.epa.gov.
“We’re the people that other people in the company turn to for regulatory questions when it comes to NEPA.” Fuller said.
Now Fuller was looking for someone to turn to for guidance on how to use her $100 gift card.
The tough part for Fuller was finding one place for the $100 gift card.
“I thought of about a hundred different things,” said the 1998 graduate of East Jordan High School who then lived in Central Lake. “There were so many ways I could spend that money.”
So Fuller asked some Facebook friends to make suggestions. Two areas were a part of several suggestions, which led to Fuller giving her EBI Cares money to a Traverse City organization.
“Housing and food is a primary need in northern Michigan at this time of year so I selected Safe Harbor to give my money to,” Fuller said.
In a thank you letter addressed to Fuller and EBI Consulting, Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse Inc. Treasurer Teresa Norris said the donation will be used to “purchase supplies needed to serve our guests.”
“Your act of charity is a beautiful display of selfless love helping those in need in our area,” the letter said. “So thank you for sharing your resources.”
In the discussion about which organization to make the EBI Cares donation, Fuller received a private message on Facebook telling her about a family in need before Christmas.
“Somebody I knew knew somebody else that had a tough run,” Fuller said.
So Fuller decided to keep the objective of EBI Cares in mind and donate about $300 of her own money to the family.
“So it kind of multiplied a little,” she said.
