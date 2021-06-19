TRAVERSE CITY — Two downtown Traverse City projects — one just beginning and another approaching a final report later this year — were discussion items at the Downtown Development Authority’s monthly meeting Friday morning.
The DDA board heard from the Grand Rapids architecture firm of Progressive AE about the recently-approved East Front Street Streetscaping Design Plan.
Progressive AE Urban Planning Practice Leader Suzanne Schulz discussed the project and provided the DDA board with a proposed engagement schedule on the planned reconstruction of East Front Street from Grandview Parkway to Park Street.
Schulz said the leadership team at Progressive AE is “super excited to be working on this project” and that implementation of the plan is a strength of the company. She said the company’s municipal practice leader Tim Bradshaw, infrastructure team leader Chris Zull and herself all have experience working in local government.
“We have a unique perspective in that we not only do we understand good design, but also how to get it done and what that means in the long term,” said Schulz, who noted she is from Traverse City. “Really trying to blend the DDA’s aspirations with the reality of city operations.”
Schulz said the coordinating the East Front Street work with the Michigan Department of Transportation’s scheduled reconstruction of Grandview Parkway from East Front Street to Division in 2023 will also be critical because it is a gateway to downtown from the east.
East Front Street also has two- and one-way traffic as well as a lot of non-automobile uses.
Schulz encouraged DDA and city officials to participate in a MDOT Zoom meeting on June 24.
“It’s really important we start out real strong (with MDOT),” Schulz said.
She said East Front Street has a lot of year-round uses and balancing it with the demands of businesses and the actual users will be important. Progressive AE has public outreach sessions planned for the project as well as traffic data collection scheduled for July 6-31.
The Lower Boardman River Leadership Team also has several civic engagement sessions scheduled in the coming months before its final plan is ready for the late fall. DDA Chief Operating Officer Harry Burkholder, who leads the team, said the outreach will include in-person and virtual events, public forums and pop-up meetings to “connect with people who don’t usually participate” in the process.
In other business at the nearly 2½-hour meeting, the DDA board:
- Approved its three 2021-22 budgets for the DDA General Fund ($2,307,800),Tax Increment Financing (TIF) 97 district ($3,394,050) and Old Town TIF ($777,850). “I believe it’s a solid budget,” DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said. “I believe it’s an appropriate budget.”
- Appointed Green House Café owner Michelle Jones as a citizen at-large member to the parking subcommittee and established an Employee Parking Advisory Committee of five members for one year to “research, investigate and recommend employee parking solutions.”
- Modified the DDA employee handbook so 120 hours of paid time off can be carried over instead of the current 40 hours.
- Went into a closed session to discuss a possible property purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.