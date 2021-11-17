TRAVERSE CITY — A pair of special presentations affecting East Front Street are on the agenda of the monthly meeting of the Downtown Development Authority.
Friday’s meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.
Professional Engineer Chris Zull of Progressive AE, of Grand Rapids, is scheduled to give the DDA board an update on the Reimagine East Front Street project and the Downtown Circulation Study underway.
Friday morning’s presentation will come in the middle of the final engagement sessions for the preferred East Front Street redesign, which is expected to emphasize a “pedestrian-focused design which features wider sidewalks, raised intersections and new midblock pedestrian crossings,” according to a memo from Zull.
A streetscape redesign and the possible conversion of “all one-way streets converted to two-way, and another with a hybrid approach with some street segments remaining one-way are among the possibilities.”
“We’re coming to the conclusion of our outreach and will have some recommendations,” DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said. “We have some preliminary elements that we need to get more feedback on.”
An in-person community engagement session is scheduled for noon-1 p.m. Friday, followed by a virtual workshop from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Progressive AE has four meetings scheduled for the Park Place Hotel on Thursday — one for municipal and community partners, one for elected and appointed officials (including the DDA board) and one for the Boardman neighborhood — before a community workshop from 6-7:30 p.m.
Also on the agenda is a presentation on Michigan Department of Transportation reconstruction of Grandview Parkway from Garfield Avenue to Division Street, scheduled for the summer of 2023.
One proposal for the intersection of East Front Street and Grandview Parkway has it more of a ‘T’ than the current configuration with a dedicated left-hand turn lane coming from east to west.
“The redesign and ultimate reconstruction of East Front Street is a significant project,” Derenzy said in a memo in the agenda packet for the meeting. “Due to it’s connection to Grandview Parkway, it is critical that we understand the design framework and considerations for Grandview Parkway, as well as the interconnectivity of both projects.”
Another connectivity proposal on the DDA agenda Friday is a possible expansion of the TART Trail which would allow greater and safer accessibility for “pedestrians and bicyclists to get across Grandview Parkway to downtown,” Derenzy said.
