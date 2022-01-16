TRAVERSE CITY — A new facility focused on storing larger items should be open this summer.
East Bay Plaza Self Storage will feature 750 square feet of space in each of its 25 units. The facility will be located behind the main building at East Bay Plaza, accessible from Avenue B.
Tom McIntyre, East Bay Plaza managing member, said the property extends 70-80 feet behind the plaza toward Indian Trail Boulevard. Soil will be removed from about 40 feet of the hill behind the plaza and could begin as soon as next month.
REI Construction in Traverse City is expected to break ground on the facility in late April or early May and open in July or August, McIntyre said.
“Just in time for fall and winter storage,” he said.
McIntyre said each of the storage units will be 12 feet wide with 14 foot tall doors.
“These are really units larger than normal,” McIntyre said. “They will be big enough for someone to store a motorhome, a boat, a number of cars or a snowmobile and a car.”
Each of the units will also have a 24-hour access and come complete with lighting and electrical, according to a release. Units lease for $800 a month and “reservations completed by June 1 for annual or multi-year contracts will receive a 20 percent discount,” according to the release.
McIntyre said he already had interest in East Bay Plaza Self Storage units, one being himself.
“I’m going to rent one of the units because I have some toys to store,” he said. “Some of the tenants at East Bay Plaza are interested in the units just as a place to store inventory.”
There are other storage facilities, including ones for larger items like boats and campers. But McIntyre said he believes there is a demand for more locations, especially one closer to Old Mission Peninsula.
“I think so, yeah,” McIntyre said. “The big angle from where I sit is I know people on the peninsula that can’t find storage for their boat. It will be convenient for people on the peninsula, but also in the surrounding area as well.”
