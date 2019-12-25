From Staff Reports
LELAND — Employees bought Easling Construction as part of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).
The deal was announced at the company’s holiday party on Dec. 14, according to a release.
The sale was coordinated by Lazear Capital Partners based in Columbus, Ohio. Lazear is an investment banking firm specializing in ESOP transactions.
Lazear said Easling Construction now is the largest privately-held employer in Leelanau County. The release said Easling has nearly 100 employees and the company is in its 44th year of operation.
Founder and CEO Marty Easling said in the release that the ESOP is financially important, but also provided the ongoing opportunities for his employees.
Marty Easling said he will continue to live in Leelanau County.
“I am not going anywhere,” he said in the release. “I love Leelanau County and want the best for my team, my clients and the economic health of the region ...”
