From Staff Reports
GRAND RAPIDS — Early registration is open for the 16th annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition, scheduled for May 18-20 in Grand Rapids.
Early registration ends Feb. 28.
Commercial Division fees are $75 per entry and Noncommercial Division fees are $20 per entry during early registration. Entry fees increase to $85 and $25, respectively, when the main registration window opens on March 1.
Online registration is available at www.glintcap.org/register. Entry fee payment is handled via PayPal, according to a release from event organizers.
There is no limit to the number of entries registered and additional entries can be registered “at any point while registration is open, simply by submitting a new entry form,” according to the release. The same product can’t be registered in multiple style categories.
Most of the categories in the Commercial Division require three bottles or cans of at least 330 milliliters (11.1 ounces) for each entry. All categories in the Noncommercial Division require two 330 milliliter bottles. For more information on entries, visit glintcap.org/rules.
Samples must arrive at a designated collection point — Vander Mill in the United States and Twin Pines in Canada — no later than May 6. More information is available at glintcap.org/shipping.
“The top 3 entries in each primary judging flight (typically 10-12 entries) advance to Best in Class judging,” according to the release. There are 20 style classes in the Commercial Division and 6 in the Noncommercial.
Producer of the Year awards debuted in 2021 and are based on medal results with 9 points for each gold, 3 for each silver and 1 for each bronze. The cidermaker with the most points in each class is declared the winner. Classes include:
- Small Cidermaker of the Year (25,000 gallons or less)
- Midsize Cidermaker of the Year (25,001 to 500,000 gallons)
- Large Cidermaker of the Year (500,001 gallons or more)
- International Cidermaker of the Year
- Amateur Cidermaker of the Year
Judge applications and volunteer opportunities for stewards are available at glintcap.org/volunteer.
Any questions about registration or the event can be emailed to competition director Eric West at eric@ciderguide.com.
