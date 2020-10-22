DETROIT — The DTE Energy Foundation awarded a $1 million grant to all 45 domestic violence shelters funded by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
According to a release from DTE, the money is intended to “offset unforeseen operating cost increases — and bolster resources and support — as pandemic exacerbates domestic violence statewide.”
This $1 million commitment comes less than a year after the Foundation awarded $400,000 in grants to the same shelters.
DTE Foundation President Lynette Dowler said in the release that the organization aspires “to be a force for good in communities across Michigan, and achieving that aspiration begins and ends with developing stable households and families.”
“Through the DTE Foundation’s $1 million commitment — and partnerships with shelters statewide — we’ll continue to create new pathways to safety and independence for survivors, and ultimately a healthier, more vital Michigan,” he said.
Grants of $10,000 or more will be awarded to the 45 MDHHS-funded shelters based on bed count, the release said. The grants “will support critical expenses at each shelter and allow shelters to deliver holistic survivor-centric services and support that develop independence and empowerment,” according to the release.
Domestic violence shelters eligible to receive DTE Foundation grants include Cadillac Area O.A.S.I.S, Cadillac; River House, Grayling; CHOICES of Manistee County, Manistee; Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan, Petoskey; Women’s Resource Center Grand Traverse Area, Traverse City.
The release stated that the donation takes on added importance during the COVID-19 pandemic because perpetrators may have increased access to survivors and those who need assistance may have fewer opportunities to call for help.
Many domestic violence shelters are struggling to meet surging demand for services and support and to cover new expenses driven by the pandemic, according to the release.
