DQ opens doors of new store

TRAVERSE CITY — Even though winter should be behind northern Michigan, Mike Cohen is ready to serve up a Blizzard and smiles on the east side of Traverse City again.

After some construction delays, a new Dairy Queen store opened late last month at 1764 U.S. 31 N. DQ was previously located at 1660 U.S. 31 N., adjacent to Pirate’s Cove Adventure Park, since 2016.

Local business moves Openings, closings, acquisitions, relocations and other updates from the Grand Traverse-area business community:

Built on the site of a former Ruby Tuesday that was demolished in mid-May of 2022, the new location offers improved visibility and access.

“It was kind of difficult to find us at the other location,” said Mike Cohen, who runs the Traverse City locations for his father, franchisee owner Gary Cohen. “People thought that if Pirate’s Cove was closed, we were closed.

“It could be a little confusing getting in and out of there, absolutely.”

Traverse City’s Duane Root went through the drive-thru the first weekend and then visited the inside on Monday to grab a cone for his wife and himself.

“This is nice,” Root said before approaching the counter to order.

“We get that a lot,” Mike Cohen said upon overhearing the reaction.

The inside of the new location has seating inside for 35 at the front of the store and along the west side. Cohen said there will be additional seating outside in the front and back when the weather warms up.

The east side of the dining room has a case filled with cakes, cupcakes and other frozen treats. Chili cheese hot dogs, chicken bites and pretzels are also available for those looking for something to snack on.

“It’s the same menu, just more space and more cakes,” Cohen said. “We obviously spent a lot of time, money and effort on everything.”

Root said he was happy to see the same offerings as the other store in a better-designed space.

“This is nice, very nice,” Root said, reiterating his first impression, but this time with a vanilla soft-serve cone in his hand. “(The previous location down the road) was always kind of laid out wrong.

“Plus it never seemed like they had enough help.”

Cohen said he has a staff of about 16 employees. He said five joined the staff last week with another six starting this week. Cohen said he is still looking to add additional staff for the new space, which is currently open every day from noon to 10 p.m.

“We’ll be open from 11 to 11 all summer, maybe sooner if I get some more employees,” he said.

Dairy Queen will keep its location in the Grand Traverse Mall Food Court. That opened in 2007.

The former Dairy Queen location at 1660 U.S. 31 was open from March to October.

Gary Cohen opened his first Dairy Queen franchise in Ann Arbor in 1991, where he still lives. The Cohens opened in Grayling in 2016.

“We’re 50-50, but he’s the name franchisee,” Mike Cohen said.

The younger Cohen said the new location opened to friends and family the day before opening to the public. Originally scheduled to open in late 2022, Mike Cohen said he’s happy he doesn’t have to answer the ‘When are you going to open?’ question anymore.

“The first week was just crazy,” he said of the customer flow. “Spring break and everything contributed to that.

“You have the ideas and dreams and when it works out, that’s exactly why you do it.”

Pirate’s Cove Adventure Park is currently using the former Dairy Queen building on East Bay for storage, according to a social media message from Regional Marketing Director Amy Gaudard. No decision on long-term plans for the building has been made.