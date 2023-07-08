TRAVERSE CITY — A long-discussed mixed-use structure to provide hundreds of parking places on the west side of downtown Traverse City cleared a major procedural hurdle Friday afternoon — one that comes with a financial component.
The Downtown Development Authority selected Fishbeck and Cornerstone Architects from five respondents to a request for proposals to construct a mixed-use development for housing, retail and — most importantly — parking on the current Lot P on State Street, just east of Pine Street.
The DDA unanimously approved entering into a contract for $1,591,141 with the work to be completed in two phases.
The first phase includes $383,570 to develop a “schematic design for the mixed-use development, which will provide the DDA and City (Commission) clarity on the full cost of the project,” according to a memo from DDA CEO Jean Derenzy.
The schematic design — which Fishbeck Vice President/Project Manager Joshua Rozeboom and Cornerstone Architects Principal John Dancer said will provide options on the mix of parking, commercial and residential — is expected in November.
“Once the full costs of the development are identified, the engineering/architectural work will pause until the full costs are reviewed with the City Commission (and community), the project is included in the new Moving Downtown Forward TIF Plan and a notice of intent to issue bonds for the project is formally made (in April 2024),” the memo said.
Building what would be the third structure in downtown to offer parking has been the biggest part of the discussion of extending TIF (Tax Increment Financing) 97, one of two TIF districts within the DDA.
Issuing bonds to build the parking garage and extending the TIF plan to pay off the loan could both lead to public referendums.
The DDA acknowledged that one or two referendums may be on the ballot in November 2024.
In public comment following the motion to approve Fishbeck and Cornerstone Architects, city resident Rick Buckhalter said the DDA will “probably face the consequences of” the decision to move forward.
“You’re spending an enormous amount of money — an enormous amount of taxpayer money — knowing full well there will be one or two referendums,” Buckhalter said.
Fishbeck and Cornerstone were chosen from five companies for the project. Also responding to the proposals were: Rich and Associates, Inc. of Southfield/Traverse City, Tower Pinkster of Grand Rapids, Fishbeck, Inc. and Cornerstone Architects of Grand Rapids/Traverse City, Ghafari Associates of Grand Rapids, and Progressive AE of Grand Rapids.
A review committee consisting of City Planner Shawn Winter, Transportation and Mobility Director Nicole VanNess, Executive Director of BATA Kelly Dunham, City Engineer Tim Lodge and Derenzy interviewed all five firms on June 22.
Fishbeck and Cornerstone Architects “was the preferred team, based on their approach to the mixed-use development plans and the architectural experience with commercial development,” Derenzy’s memo said. A willingness to be flexible and explore public/private partnerships also was a factor in the decision.
Rozeboom said the schematic design will have costs associated with several different options, “depending on how many spaces you need.”
Earlier, Roseboom said it can be “an interesting challenge” working with a multi-use structure – as opposed to a standard “grey box you park cars in,” but flexibility would be a big part of the schematic design phase.
The 45-minute special meeting followed a 1½-hour study session on a discussion of the development of a new Moving Downtown Forward TIF plan. The plan was to continue a discussion of study sessions in February, March, May and June.
“We are building upon the last four meetings to formulate a new TIF plan,” Derenzy said at the beginning of the study session, highlighting the board’s five guiding principles in the Moving Downtown Forward plan.
“This is our chance to make our mark on what these principles mean in practice,” board Chairman Gabe Schneider said later.
A discussion of the plan bogged down on a list of “Purposes and Capital Infrastructure Projects for Consideration” and eventually became a lengthy talk on how to best put a housing component into TIF 97, which isn’t part of the district approved in 1997, as well as four amendments over the last 26 years.
State statute allows a housing component to be part of a TIF, usually within a specified radius of it. Several DDA board members talked about addressing a housing component in TIF in the broadest terms possible to correspond with the goals of the organization.
Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer, who attended both sessions Friday, spoke in public comment after the study session and said “broad is a good way to go, but don’t be too broad” when talking about affordable and work force housing.
