TRAVERSE CITY — Part of its Moving Downtown Forward Plan tasks the Downtown Development Authority to “champion the development of workforce and attainable housing.”
How that looks within the current DDA boundaries and Tax Increment Financing Districts, but also its future applications, was the subject of a robust discussion at a DDA study session Friday.
While a memo from DDA CEO Jean Derenzy and attorney Scott Howard and a slide presentation at the study session made it clear the organization “is not a developer and does not have control of how private property owners choose to develop the land they own in the downtown,” the DDA can certainly be a part of a public-private partnership on projects that would bring more housing options both within the DDA, the city of Traverse City and beyond.
Board member Michael Brodsky said he would like to see the DDA have a “more concrete role with a concrete menu of options” at its disposal when developers and other community members approach it, looking to bring more housing options to downtown Traverse City.
Brodsky said the DDA’s involvement in championing housing could be as elaborate as collecting rent, down to the most minimal role of “connecting the dots” between other public partners and private developers.
Derenzy mentioned the development of a “policy on participation” so that possible partners know “what the DDA is coming to the table with” in terms of incentives to add more housing.
Several times during the study session, board chair Gabe Schneider said the DDA’s involvement in housing also isn’t strictly about TIFs, but more about “what tools do we have at our disposal as a DDA in terms of housing.”
Still, the subject of the DDA’s two Tax Increment Financing districts — TIF 97 and Old Town TIF — were a big topic of discussion at the study session, especially with the former expiring in 2027. Either way, TIF 97 would need to be amended for the fourth time to implement construction of a parking structure on the west side of Traverse City and to complete proposed improvements to the Lower Boardman River.
“It’s difficult at best to know what’s going to happen in 10 years, much less 30 years,” Derenzy said of TIF 97.
Expanding the DDA district also was discussed at the study session. DDA board member Steve Nance said the North Boardman Lake District, along Eighth Street, was moving in that direction before the pandemic put a pause on it.
Extending the DDA district along West Front Street to Division Street also was mentioned, even though the process is far behind that of North Boardman Lake.
Derenzy said DDA’s role in housing will be considered at another study session before moving to a potential action item, complete with a timeline implementation, later this year or into 2024.
Housing also will be the subject of another meeting next week. Housing North is hosting a Housing Happy Hour at 4 p.m. May 11 in the Barrel Room at Left Foot Charley.
The meeting is billed as a way to “connect employers, developers and community members around housing,” according to a release. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/muuhtdph.
