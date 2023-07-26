TRAVERSE CITY — Some things just go together.
Whether its peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese or salt and pepper, combinations of two can make more sense together than on their own.
So when the Antiquities Warehouse of Grand Traverse was looking for a place of its own, leaving the Warehouse District for a former Nash Rambler car dealership just seemed to work.
The local family-owned Antiquities Warehouse of Grand Traverse will move to 421 W. Front St., most recently the home of Walters & Hemming, LLC. The new store should be open the first part of August, according to a release.
“We’re excited to be set up in the new space,” one of the co-owners said in the release. “We have built a following in the Warehouse District, so it’s great that we’re staying downtown and are within walking distance of our old space.
“Plus, the new building has exposure on Front Street and its own parking lot, which we know has been a challenge for visitors, so that’s a major benefit of the new location.”
The sale of the building on Garland Street prompted the local business people to look for a new site.
The space they have been leasing was a warehouse originally built in 1938, according to the release. The warehouse was home to numerous businesses over the last eight and a half decades.
Prior to opening a store in Traverse City, Antiquities Warehouse was started in Phoenix by a Traverse City native. Antiquities Warehouse of Grand Traverse began as Antiquities Barn in 2016 out of one of the owner’s barns on Old Mission Peninsula, according to the release.
In 2017 the business moved to Gilbert’s Gas Station on Grandview Parkway across from the Open Space. A year later the business moved into the back space of the warehouse building on Garland Street and in 2019 changed its name to its current iteration “for a more cohesive relationship with their headquarters in Phoenix,” according to the release.
Antiquities Warehouse of Grand Traverse expanded in the spring of 2021 to occupy the entire 8,000-square-foot building on Garland Street.
“Antiquities Warehouse specializes in curating architectural design pieces, repurposed goods and unique finds of all sizes sourced from around the world,” according to the release “They have a large collection of doors, tables, seating, lighting, and more, for a blend of antique, industrial, refurbished and restored items.”
Antiquities Warehouse of Grand Traverse moves to another historic building built in 1946.
The building that was the home of Walters & Hemming Plumbing and Heating at 421 W. Front St. since 1952 was sold by the Hemming Family Trust to a group of local businessmen in a deal that closed March 21, as previously reported.
Siblings Bill, Ann and Jane Hemming sold the business in late May 2022 to former employees Jason and Christina Rehahn, who moved it to 233 E. 12th St. two months later. The name and business live on at the new location.
But the sale of the recognizable building does close the book on a family business that began in 1926.
“This is the final chapter of the Hemming family involvement in Walters & Hemming spanning the last 97 years and we are very thankful to the Traverse City region for their support,” Liz and Bill Hemming said in an email following the sale.
Shortly after the sale of the business from the Hemming Trust to the Rehahns, the 421 W. Front St. property and an adjoining parcel at 417 W. Front St. was put on the market. Realtor Scott Hardy of Coldwell Banker Schmidt Commercial Real Estate sold the 6,588-square-foot building on .68 total acres.
Renovations on the building are being done “with respect to the historical integrity of the building,” according to the release from Antiquities Warehouse of Grand Traverse.
Bill Hemming and Jane Hemming were both long-tenured at the business. Bill was president of the company from 1972 until its sale in 2022 and sister Jane worked nearly 20 years in the office at the business.
Herman Walters and Charles C. Hemming opened the business in 1926 at 119 Cass St. It was later at 116 E. Front St., the current site of Doug Murdick’s Fudge, before moving to 421 W. Front St. in 1952.
After the business was sold and before it was moved, the 421 W. Front St. building was filled with professional and personal history, according to a July 21, 2022 Record-Eagle article. Hand-painted Day Signs’ with Walters & Hemming’s ‘Little Plumber’ logo hung on the walls, as did several others featuring previous addresses, one with a ‘WI-65212’ phone number for the Windsor exchange.
Now the building will continue as another historic business on the west side of Traverse City.
