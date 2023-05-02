Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's "Momentum '23" special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
Leaders in the Grand Traverse region’s agriculture sector agree: value-adding processes are a must in today’s business climate. While supply chain complications and foreign and domestic competition are making life difficult for commodity farmers, up-market products and on-site tours and events are proving more reliable for other ag producers. As in all sectors, staff has been as difficult to find as affordable workforce housing. Here’s agriculture at a glance featuring grapes, cherries, hops and vegetables.
Dark star continues to shine bright
Winery operations were not unaffected by the pandemic, and business didn’t boom in ‘22 quite like in the big reopening of ‘21. But winery teams have made changes and landed on their feet.
“We had a really good growing seasons. We had really nice fruit come in in the fall,” said Black Star Farm’s head winemaker, Lee Lutes. “We’ve seen ups and downs before and there’s always subtle changes. We’re looking to incorporate slightly different things this year and make our offerings more enticing,” Lutes said.
“We’re celebrating 25 years this year so there’s a lot of things in there we’re going to be doing.”
Lutes said that a network of passionate producers is constantly working to provide ingredients for local goods and to get the most from what winemakers call terroir, the environmental and elemental forces that give a region’s grapes a particular character. They’re sharing knowledge and techniques as they source local businesses with local produce. The longstanding relationships and spirit of cooperation are yielding products of exceptional quality, Lutes said.
“That institutional memory and that institutional experience that comes from that amount of time being here is a big part of why some of our products are at the quality level that they are,” he said. “Everybody that I know and everybody we work with is very optimistic about the future. We’re all planting more grapes; we’re all investing in more equipment.”
“Reservations, seated service, and wine flights were some practices that replaced the stand-at-the-bar model that had been the norm,” said Kim Zacharias, head of promotions at Black Star.
Zacharias said that tours at wineries on the peninsulas are evolving in response to the changing times. Many are looking to provide something apart from the lobby cum tasting room model that has dominated the region.
“What has risen from the challenges of the past two years are in-depth, educational wine experiences that celebrate our region and give guests more meaningful memories,” she said.
Black Star Farms on Leelanau Peninsula now offers a guided tour with local food pairings. The tour gives visitors a chance to see normally restricted areas and gain firsthand insights into Black Star’s winemaking processes. Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery on Old Mission Peninsula has developed a five-stop tour in an open-air cart.
Hops and cherry growers face stiff competition
Supply chain volatility has created serious challenges for commodity growers, who have seen operational costs skyrocket. Fertilizer prices tripled, while fuel and labor costs doubled, said local cherry grower Tony Dean.
Dean has 230 acres of cherries at Dean Farms in Williamsburg. He agreed with other local cherry growers about the direness of the situation. All the growers agreed that something has to give or Traverse City will be Cherry Capital in name only, if it isn’t already.
“If this is the way it’s going to be, my trees are coming out of the ground,” said Dean. “I’ll hold my land as long as I can. When it’s time to go, it’ll go to real estate and my family will ride into the sunset.”
Inflated operational costs, strict domestic regulation and competition from foreign producers has cherry growers on the back foot. Processed tart cherries are being imported at prices lower than what local growers can offer for unprocessed Michigan tart cherries.
“We didn’t do it to be millionaires. We did it because we were brought up to do it,” said Dean. “I study it. I eat, sleep and drink it. If I’m not making money, I don’t know who is.”
Similar pressures, in addition to the recent rise of seltzers and mocktails, have hops growers scrambling as well.
“Hops in the Midwest is a declining industry,” said Mike Moran, president and sales director for MI Local Hops of Williamsburg.
Less than a decade ago, hops were rapidly expanding through the area as growers in other areas, particularly the Pacific Northwest, struggled to meet demand. But typical growing conditions in Michigan are not ideal for hops, meaning fertilizers and pesticides play a role in producing the quality and yields demanded by the market. PacNW yields recovered and complex market interactions (Moran recommends the MacKinnon Report blog for interested readers) drove many fledgling hops growers out of business.
MI Local Hops is now in their seventh year of operation. Moran said at the start they were on pace to expand to 1,000 acres. Instead they’ve held at 400 acres and are busier than expected at their processing facility.
“We pelletize for seven different farms, including ourselves,” said Moran. “We are the main processing and pelletizing operation in the Midwest.”
While the demand for new and exciting craft brew IPAs may have plateaued, it certainly has not disappeared, and MI Local Hops and others are finding ways to survive through careful planning and close cooperation.
“We really feel good about the product,” said Moran. “We get better at it every year.”
Fun farms and value-adding production
Smaller farms with a diversity of crops and distribution methods, as well as agri-tourism and value-adding techniques, seem to be faring better in recent times.
One such operation is Jacob’s Farm, which lies on 40 acres just west of Traverse City at 7100 East Traverse Hwy (M-72 West). The farm has been passed down generations by Michael Witkop’s family.
“Prior to about 1960 the farm was typical of most northern Michigan farms at that time, where a lot of the family’s food was grown there. It was pretty diverse,” said Witkop. From the 60s to mid-90s the land was used to produce beef. When he took over in 1994, Witkop said high interest rates compelled him to consider alternatives.
“That really started to push people into specialized crops and trying to become a bit more diverse. However, that diversity was really being limited to what kind of fruit they could grow,” he said. “Or could they sell the farm and let somebody put houses on it.”
Agri-tourism and value-adds provided a different potential solution. In 2006, Witkop began work on a corn maze, which opened in 2008 and provides entertainment as well as a modest annual harvest.
Jacob’s Farm again generates a variety of fruits and vegetables which are sold to local restaurants and through catering services. They also invite people for U-pick visits and to hold dog-friendly events. Starting in 2020, Witkop started working on creating event spaces.
These are now fully operational, he said, including a barn that holds up to 125 people and a scenic hilltop. The way Witkop describes it sounds like part traditional farm, part community center.
“We’ve deployed most of the property to permanent agriculture activities and then we have open green space,” he said. “We talked about tourism and that infers people coming from other areas. I bet that 75 percent of our business, if not even 80, is people within an hour of TC.”
