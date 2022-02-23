TRAVERSE CITY — Ever since it was converted from a chicken restaurant to selling ice cream, a baseball game or a day of boating often was capped by a frosty treat at 13000 S. West Bay Shore Drive.
That tradition will continue.
Lori Buchan, who owns Buchan’s Blueberry Hill with her husband, Ben, will open a second ice cream store in April near the corner of East Grandview Road and S. West Bay Shore Drive.
“That’s my hope,” Buchan said. “That’s my goal.”
Scott and Roger Wares bought the West Bay Shore property in 1984 and converted what was a chicken restaurant into an ice cream store. The Wares family is pleased to see the business continue as an ice cream store under the Buchan’s West Bay name.
“That corner is known for its ice cream and we are honored that someone like Lori stepped in and said it was going to continue,” said Michelle Wares, Roger’s wife. “Ice cream, summer and that corner go hand in hand.”
The future site of Buchan’s West Bay was an ice cream store until recently operating as Wares Bros Frosty Treat. Business owner Melanie Porter is consolidating Wares Bros Frosty Treat into one location, at 1409 W. South Airport, which is undergoing a renovation.
Buchan is no stranger to buying an existing ice cream store and turning it into a place that sells homemade ice cream using fruit from the Buchan farm.
She bought the former Ice Cream Factory at 403 N. Saint Joseph St. in July 2017 and reopened it as Scoops 22 in 2018.
Both Scoops 22 and Buchan’s West Bay also have a special place in Buchan’s heart, but with different purposes.
“I have roots at both locations, which is kind of ironic,” Lori Buchan said. “With Scoops 22, I lived in Suttons Bay until I was in the sixth grade. Years before, that’s where my uncle’s gas station was. My grandfather’s house is where Martha’s (Table) is today.”
When her family moved to Traverse City, Buchan settled into a home just behind where Buchan’s West Bay will be located.
“When we moved to Traverse City, I grew up a street behind this one,” Buchan recalled. “It used to be the Chicken Coop. That’s where we went and got our chicken. From sixth grade on, this was my stomping ground.”
When a sign went up that the building at 13000 S. West Bay Shore Drive was available, Lori Buchan got a phone call.
“When the sign went up, my son (Justin Fasel), who lives on Cherry Bend, saw the sign and said, ‘Mom. the store is for lease.’” Buchan recalled. “I told him I was too busy, so he called the landlord (Roger Wares) and found out it was vacant in March.”
So Lori Buchan jumped at a chance to open a second ice cream store featuring homemade Buchan’s ice cream.
“It’s a good spot,” she said. “The landlord is awesome. The previous owners are downsizing.
“It makes sense to me. That’s where we are.”
