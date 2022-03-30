LANSING — Anything going well with chocolate is bound to be better with twice the amount.
Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate in Empire doubled up on Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards for 2022. Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate was named one of the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch and one of the 11 winners of the Michigan Small Business Development Center Best Small Business.
Jody Hayden, co-owner of Grocer’s Daughter at 11590 S. LaCore St. in Empire, said the recognition is a great accolade.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by our state, especially because Michigan has so many inspiring and pioneering small businesses that I deeply admire,” Hayden said in a text message. “Everything we do at GDC is made possible by our incredibly talented and caring team and so this is dedicated to them.”
Bear Creek Organic Farm in Petoskey was also named on one of the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch. Bear Creek Organic was the only other northwestern Michigan company to make the list.
The 2022 winners are scheduled to be honored at the 18th annual awards gala at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Other 2022 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch by county included:
Allegan: Hoekstra Electric; Bay: ShineWater; Berrien: GP Manufacturing, Inc.; River Saint Joe; Cass: Marcellus Metalcasters; Dickinson: Orion Hunting Products; Genesee: 149 Photos; Bridge Street Exchange; Premier Property Management; Hillsdale: Cobra AERO; Ingham: High Caliber Karting & Entertainment; InVerve Marketing Incorporated; Konnech, Inc.; Kalamazoo: Aldevra; Singh Automation, LLC; Kent: 1 Bold Step, LLC; ADHD Online; ArcSite; eVideon; HealthBar; HR Collaborative; Mathison | Mathison Architects; Root; SJA Solutions; Visual Workplace, Inc.; Macomb: Ethel’s Baking Company; Ultimation; Marquette: Able Medical Devices; Midland: Creation Coffee; SwiftWall; Oakland: Cynerge; Dechen Consulting Group, Inc.; Great Lakes Segway; X10 Therapy; PG Pharmaceuticals; SITECH Michigan; VADE Nutrition; Ottawa: Midwest Construction Group; Mission; Volta Power Systems; Saginaw: Ed Rehmanns; Van Buren: Lounsbury Excavating, Inc.; Quality Assured Plastics, Inc.; Washtenaw: Amy Cell Talent; Nutshell; Wayne: American Advantage Home Care; Detroit Cabinet Manufacturing; Passage Inc.
The Michigan 50 Distinguished Alumni awards went to Encompass Therapy Center in Bay County for “Great Place to Work” and to Ingham County’s KTM Industries, Inc. for “Strategically Focused.”
Joining Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate on the Michigan SBDC Best Small Business list were: 876 Michigan, LLC, Lake County; Artigiano, Bay; DRM International Learning Center, Ingham; Envision Health, LLC, Washtenaw; Fitness Coliseum, Shiawassee; Hungry Hippie, Alpena; Kall Morris, Inc. (KMI), Marquette; Not So Shabby Gifts And Primitives, LLC, Clare; Supply Line International, LLC, Oakland; and SWMI Health Matters, Kalamazoo.
Named as a Procurement Technical Assistance Center Best Small Business were Affiliated Researchers, LLC, Iosco County; Calderwood Enterprises, Ontonagon; COLT Cyber Security Consultants, LLC, Kent County; Environmental Testing & Consulting, Inc., Wayne; Jem Tech Group, Macomb; JGM Property Group, St. Clair; Napier Industries, Ingham; SPACE, Inc., Midland; Swint Logistics Group, Inc., Wayne; and Walsh Service Solutions, LLC, Kalamazoo.
The SmartZone Best Small Business winners included Agrolytics Corp., Midland County; Andonix, Wayne; BAMF Health, Kent; Great Lakes Crystal Technologies, Ingham; GryphonHR, LLC, Oakland; Lilypad Labs, Ottawa; Livegistics, Wayne County; LoanSense, Washtenaw; Maternal 911 Education Systems, LLC, Gratiot; Med 5, Muskegon; Medproshare, Marquette; Next Stage Labs, Kalamazoo; Rene, Inc., Sanilac; Van Straten Enterprises – X3 Energy, Houghton; VersaWare Technologies, Jackson; and Waldo Solutions, Inc., Houghton.
Michigan Celebrates Small Business began in 2004. The organization’s mission to to “honor and recognize Michigan’s small business people and those champions and advocates that support them,” according to its website.
More information on the MCSB and the awards is available at https://michigancelebrates.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.