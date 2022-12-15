Remember when you held the image of Santa watching over you. You were convinced he knew your every move and you believed that the loot under the Christmas tree would be directly related to what he saw.
Well, this year, take a moment to imagine you are that Santa watching over yourself. When you look at yourself through the eyes of Jolly ol’ St. Nick, do you see a person who is happy with their life? Do you see someone who looks forward to their job every day? Do you see financial prosperity? Do you see satisfaction from the labors of your hands?
The quiet days after the holidays are a good time to take stock of your year. Look closely at your job, your profession and your advancement during the past year. Can you honestly say that you have moved forward, or are you experiencing a sense of stagnation? Do you anticipate the coming year with enthusiasm? Or do you see only more of the same with very little that lights your fire or gets your juices flowing.
Maybe the best gift you can give yourself this holiday season is a hard look at your career. Is it time for a change? Should the start of the new year include a makeover plan for how you earn your living?
In the last six years of serving as a SCORE mentor, I have watched many people standing at the crossroads of "Same Old-Same Old" and "New Opportunity." Is that where you are right now? Which way do you want to turn?
If starting or buying a business is something you have ever considered, maybe Santa wants you to take a closer look. Do you have an idea for a product or service that buyers would like? Do you see an opening in the marketplace where your skills and talents might be in demand?
A SCORE mentor can walk you through the steps of analyzing a business opportunity. They can give you a realistic picture of what needs to be done, plus help you determine if you have the entrepreneurial drive to be successful as a business owner.
And here’s the best part. Your consultation with SCORE mentors is like a gift under the Christmas tree. It’s free. The 36 mentors who make up the Traverse City chapter of the national SCORE organization donate their time to help ambitious entrepreneurs bring their dreams to fruition.
The team of mentors includes, lawyers, bankers, accountants, consultants, CEOs, managers, marketing specialists and many other professionals who have a lot of miles on their shoes. Many have been in the exact same place you may find yourself right now. They have stood at the crossroads and understand the uncertainty and anxieties.
They have a heart for seeing others succeed. Contact SCORE today and start the new year with the tools you need to explore business ownership.
