For entrepreneurs and thriving business owners, the hardest part of this pandemic is that it has taken everyone from pedal-to-the-metal, breakneck speed to a sudden, screeching halt. It makes my head spin just thinking about how fast it happened.
Just when the economy was cooking along, sales were steady, new ideas were flowing, and money was plentiful, the merry-go-round stopped. So now, where does all that forward motion go? What can all of you multi-taskers, overachievers, compulsive doers, and high-energy visionaries do while you wait this thing out?
Unfortunately the funds available through most of the federal economic stimulus programs are depleted for now. But these packages were only meant to provide a temporary band aide anyway. You’ve got to keep the ship moving in a forward direction in spite of the shut down. So how can you use this time productively and reduce the amount of backpedaling that will be necessary once the social distance mandate passes? There are many things that can be done.
Make a concerted effort to stay in touch with your customers. Send e-mails, make personal calls, prospect new customers and develop communications that demonstrate your proactive response to this crisis. Let your customers know that you can be available to serve them in alternate ways through mail orders, curb service, remote consultations, etc. Think out-of-the-box and use your entrepreneurial skills to dream up new modes of customer service or ways in which you could quickly retool to provide a service or product that is in high demand in this strange new international marketplace.
Dust off your business plan and see if you are on track with your original vision. Have you taken the business where you originally wanted it to go? Are your early cash flow projections on target with what is actually happening?
Spend some time with your business plan and readjust goals, objectives, contingency plans and cash flow projections in light of this unexpected crisis. Put a plan in place for another such set of devastating circumstances. Look at margins, ROI and cash reserves. If this economic blow has taken you to the brink of bankruptcy, it is time to take a good hard look at your asset to debt ratio. Are you running with the scissors by operating with too much risk?
This quiet time offers the perfect opportunity to assess and address some of the infrastructure details of your business. Look at your production facility and take care of any improvements or repairs that you can do yourself. Make simple, inexpensive upgrades for energy efficiency. Assess inventories; identify any potential supply chain shortages; and, return any stock that you know you will simply not use in the next year due to reduced sales. Take care of overdue employee reviews via teleconferencing. In other words, wrap up many of those loose ends and things you have not had time to do in the last year.
Consult remotely with your insurance agent and do a complete examination of your insurance needs. In the day-to-day flurry of a thriving business, changing needs can go unnoticed. Perhaps you are under insured, or, you may be paying for more insurance than you need?
Public relations opportunities abound during this time. Identify how you can use the resources of your company to help the community. This gesture will reinforce your investment in the common good, and, your customers will observe it. Goodwill during tough times creates a circle of loyalty, trust, and positive feelings.
Spend some time reflecting on what this crisis has taught you.
What will you do differently in the future? Make a concrete plan to insure that as you go forward, your business is on a solid foundation and less vulnerable to an unexpected turn of events.
Think of new ways to diversify your income streams. Are there recession-proof or pandemic-proof products or services you could consider branching into?
These are the times that test the true grit of the American entrepreneurial spirit. We will not be held down, even when physically confined.
Remember the immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King. If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl. Just keep moving.
Have faith and know that this will pass.
