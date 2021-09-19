Over the course of my 5-year tenure as a SCORE mentor, I have often pondered this question: What is the key factor that leads an entrepreneur to success?
Is it simply a great idea? Is it financial backing, intelligence, drive, education or maybe just pure luck?
I have concluded that the one common thread to success is quite simple. It is old-fashioned nose-to-the-grindstone discipline. All the people who come to us at SCORE have good ideas for business ventures. But not everyone has the patience of a turtle to walk slowly through each step that is needed to create the strong foundation for a thriving business.
One client of mine offers the perfect example of this slow and steady approach. My SCORE partner, Mollie Everett, and I have been meeting with Matt Elliott for a long time. He and his team have built a wildly successful entertainment enterprise called “The War Zone.” Matt has taken the Nerf ball gallery concept to the next level by building a sophisticated interactive family or group playground that transforms the characteristics of a video game into real life action.
Mollie and I toured the facility recently and were extremely impressed with the technological sophistication of the gallery, complete with flashing lights, props, obstacles, sound effects, computer programing and simulations.
So how did Matt go about building this model? The answer is: a slow and steady course of visioning, goal setting, planning and hard work.
Matt takes the training and disciplinary skills he learned in the military and applies them to his role as a businessman. He meets with Mollie and me every month. We set goals and talk about things like financing strategies, diversification, resource management, corporate culture, company values, growth potential, business challenges, and alignment of priorities.
With great discipline, Matt returns to our next meeting and reports fully on how he has done with each of the goals that were set. The approach he has taken has proven to be highly successful as we have watched his business grow.
This story should serve as an inspiration to others who want to build a business. Without a doubt the most important first step is a thoughtful business plan. Whether you write up a highly detailed plan that goes into great depth or just a simple one, the business plan plots the course for a disciplined path to success. It serves as a road map for all the small steps that need to be taken.
Now, granted, there are many real obstacles — especially now, with the challenges of the Pandemic — like labor shortages and supply chain issues.
Here is where a mentoring relationship can really help. If nothing more than regular encouragement and support, a listening ear means a lot.
Plus, it can mean the difference between becoming overwhelmed by challenges or just slowly taking one step at a time.
