The Traverse City chapter of SCORE won the distinction of being No. 1 in the nation for client engagement among almost 250 chapters. I have been thinking about this and wondering if the SCORE business model might apply to a small business owner.
Client engagement is all about relationship building. So, the answer I came up with in my mind is “Yes!” The model used for SCORE, which is a volunteer, non-profit organization can be utilized in the profit sector.
Every successful business must figure out how to find and keep customers. Customer relations, satisfaction, and retention are key.
So, let’s look at how the Traverse City SCORE chapter was able to achieve this prestigious distinction and see how the methodologies can be applied to commercial business.
To begin with, SCORE has a team of intake volunteers that adhere to the goal of responding immediately to every inquiry. From the very beginning, a systematic approach is used that involves listening and assessment. Once the specific needs of the client are determined efforts are made to match those needs to a mentor with compatible skill sets.
Every SCORE mentor is trained to use a consistent client engagement approach when mentoring. It involves five steps — listening carefully to the circumstances of the client, asking questions to help zero into the needs of the client, assessing and analyzing the best way to proceed, teaching and offering resources, and finally offering encouragement in order to bolster confidence.
Every client is offered the opportunity for follow up sessions, plus they are asked to provide feedback and a rating of their experience. These ratings and comments are continually monitored in order to enhance the experience of future clients. Monthly meetings with SCORE mentors include client feedback as well as ongoing education.
So, what are the takeaways from looking at this model? First of all, business owners must respond immediately to customer inquiries. The old saying “snooze, you lose” certainly applies here. Front line sales staff must be trained on how to quality the customer, how to tune into their needs and match them to the appropriate goods or service.
Every staff member should be trained to use a consistent engagement process. This consistency will be a key driver in the success of the business.
Sales goes beyond closing the deal and taking the money. Client/customer engagement involves an ongoing relationship that involves careful listening, trust, confidence, consistent delivery and continual improvement. This is what will bring customers back time after time.
