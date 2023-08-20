There are many good reasons to start a business. One of my SCORE clients recently showed me one of the best reasons of all.
Dana Frost experienced the loss of her beloved husband when he was just 35 years of age. Dana decided to turn her own personal experience of grief and pain into a way of providing compassionate service to others who have experienced the same kind of loss.
Dana started forcedjoyproject.com when her husband, Brad, was progressing through his final days. He was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and 100 days after this diagnosis, Brad’s life came to an end. As Dana and Brad walked through the most difficult days, they tried to find joy in small ways, even if it had to be summoned or forced.
Having developed this very personal way of acknowledging deep sadness, Dana felt moved to share her story and connect with others over the unique, but universal, experience of grief.
She started with an online community where individuals who were experiencing the same kind of sorrow could connect. Many people found their way to her site and discovered a place of warmth and compassion. It was a safe space to share the sadness of their circumstances with others who were in similar states of grief.
From there, she expanded her offerings to include a unique gift that can be given to a bereaved family or individual. It is called the “Book of Stories.” It provides an online format where those wishing to express their condolence can record a story of the loved one who has passed. Dana collects the stories and converts them into a beautifully bound book that is given to the family.
Dana’s business started as a part-time endeavor. It has now grown into her full-time work. She came to SCORE with a desire to grow her business. Mollie Everett, my fellow SCORE mentor, and I helped Dana gain clarity for her vision of expansion. We worked on a structure and plan that helped her move forward in a very focused direction.
At our last meeting, Dana reported that her first retreat designed for grieving widows sold out within one hour of being announced. This success right out of the gate is an indicator of the strength and demand for this type of service. This first retreat will serve as the prototype and launching point for future retreats. Once it is completed, Mollie and I will work with Dana to develop a marketing plan for this new venture.
Turning personal experience into a way of helping others can be a miraculous motivator. Not only can it provide the energy, passion and drive for a new business, it can also offer healing. Dana can attest to this. It has been an inspiration to see the resilience of this amazing young woman. She has taught me so much. In a way, she has been a mentor to me. Her inspirational story can be found at www.forcedjoyproject.com.
