Would you take a long drive to somewhere you’ve never been without the guidance of your GPS to help you with the route?
The same kind of question applies to anyone who wants to start a business. investing time and money into a new enterprise without a calculated route is kind of like playing Pin the Tail on the Donkey.
December is National Business Plan month. This is a time to underscore how important it is to have a good plan if you are among the brave individuals who want to leave the W-2 employment world and carve a pathway to independence as a business owner.
Let’s face it. Working for someone else often has its limitations. Earning potential is sometimes capped. The scenario of working your way up the ladder and retiring from the same company after 40 years with a good pension is a rarity these days.
There’s a country song by Hoyt Axton that goes like this: ”work your fingers to the bone and whadda ya get? … boney fingers!”
Well, sadly, this is the plight of many service workers and middle management employees. And it is especially true now as the effect of the labor shortage ripples down to the faithful workers who show up day in and day out. These folks are working harder than ever.
So where does an entrepreneurial thinker begin if they want to break out?
The first step is a good idea for a business venture. Then comes the detective phase where you learn everything you can about the industry, researching things like: Is this a good time to enter the industry? What other businesses are out there? Who will be your competitors? Who will buy your product or use your services? How much does it cost to start up this kind of business? What kind of business loans are available to help with financing?
Then comes the most important component — a good business plan. This will pull together all of the research you have done. And, just like your GPS, it will help to ensure that you get to your intended destination.
Along with plotting a course, it will help you sift out all the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that are associated with your idea. It will help you figure out ways to overcome potential obstacles along the road to startup.
Fortunately, writing a business plan no longer involves spending months crafting a 60-page document. There are easier, faster and more visual approaches you can use to help you make decisions, calculate numbers and get your ideas down on paper
SCORE has several different templates. My favorite is one that comes from the Small Business Development Center. It is an easy-to-use template with a simple fill-in-the-blanks approach. This is one of the many resources SCORE provides to help entrepreneurs who have good ideas, but just don’t know where to start.
SCORE mentors can help you travel the road to self-employment.
