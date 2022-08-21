One of my favorite songs is “Time in a Bottle” by Jim Croce. The words hold such a rich image.
Many small business owners can certainly relate when Croce sings, “There never seems to be enough time to do the things we want to do.” Time is the most limited resource you have as a small business owner, so you must manage it wisely.
The trick is to keep things simple. Here are some tips to help you take control of your clock.
First, keep a schedule. Every meeting, project deadline and administrative task should be written down and scheduled in a way that’s both manageable and effective. To create a schedule and hold yourself accountable to self-imposed deadlines, the system needs to be simple. A Google calendar works just fine.
Secondly, always build in some wiggle room. In a perfect world, we’d create a plan, and everything would fall in line. But we live in the real world where the unexpected happens every day. Inevitably, last minute obligations will come up and you’ll be forced to adjust your schedule. That’s why building in some flexibility is critical to successfully managing your time.
Third, streamline your email. According to one study, full-time professionals spend 28% of the workday reading and answering emails. When you’re spending over two and a half hours of your day on email, it’s hard to make time for the real work that’s required of a small business owner. Reducing the amount of time you spend writing and answering emails will hugely improve your time management.
Fourth, focus on one task at a time. Multitasking is one of the many enemies of productivity. Psychological studies show that the human brain was not designed for heavy-duty multitasking. When we’re multitasking, we’re shifting focus back and forth to different parts of the brain, asking it to start and stop activities in quick succession. This ends up taking more time, more energy and produces a less effective result. Simply put, when we try to do two things at once, we fail to succeed at either.
Don’t try to do it all is the final tip. Since we can’t successfully do two things at once, the only way to get more done in the same amount of time is to delegate. Delegation is one of the smartest and yet most underrated time management strategies. Rather than trying to “do it all,” consider bringing on an employee or delegating tasks to a current employee to support your excess workload.
You’ll have a chance to dive deeper into this subject on Sept. 15 when SCORE offers a free workshop at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue. Linda Ketterer, who spent 26 years teaching leadership and management skills, will present key ideas for making long lasting changes to your work habits. She will help you prioritize not only work tasks, but how you divvy your time in all key areas of life. Visit www.traversecity.score.org.
