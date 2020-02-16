There is a new buzzword floating around in the world of business. It is “solopreneur.” This is essentially a blend of two words: solo and entrepreneur. The term is used to describe someone who owns and runs their own business without any employees or partners.
In today’s marketplace, solopreneurship is, for many, an increasingly viable road to take. For independent thinkers, becoming a solopreneur is a path to a more fulfilling life in terms of flexibility, freedom and control over your own destiny.
Solopreneurship is a great choice for those involved in the building trades or creative professions like designers, architects, copywriters, artists, illustrators, as well as any other service provider who works with clients one-on-one. But you can also be a solopreneur if you sell handmade goods and products that don’t require a production staff.
However, this way of earning a living is not for the faint of heart, or those who don’t know how to buckle down under the thumb of self-discipline. Making a go as a solo entrepreneur involves gracefully clearing a series of tricky hurdles without falling hard along the way.
While solopreneurs run their business alone, they do sometimes hire contractors or outsource certain tasks. This helps free up time from tasks outside their areas of interest or competency so they can focus on growing their business.
Becoming a solopreneur involves several important steps. First settle in on a business idea — most importantly, something you are very passionate about. Next, do extensive research on comparable businesses, potential competitors, and who your customers will be. Brainstorm potential names for the business and test your idea by getting honest feed back from trusted friends and professional colleagues.
Then comes the number crunching step of establishing a budget.
Make realistic projections of what your income and expenses will be for the first year, as well as several years down the road. Determine where you will get the start-up capital to launch your business.
Put together a comprehensive marketing plan by building your brand, creating an online presence and conceptualizing marketing tools like brochures and business cards. Network anywhere and everywhere you can to get the word out about your new business.
A very important consideration when contemplating solopreneurship is knowing your limits in order to avoid burn out. With no one to delegate to, it’s easy to fall into a workday that never stops. Be prepared to set boundaries, take good care of your physical health and schedule regular breaks during the day.
Establishing a relationship with a SCORE mentor through this process will help you a great deal. Your mentor will guide you in writing up a comprehensive business plan that will break down each of the steps in greater detail.
Achieving liftoff can take a surprising amount of guts, grit and time. If you’re in it, keep pushing. If you’re teetering on the edge of it, marshal your forces and prepare to step into a brave new world.
