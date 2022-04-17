Small business identity theft is a year-round concern. As the tax season comes to a close, now is a good time to make sure you are fully guarded against this very real threat for the coming year.
The IRS reports that there has been an increase in identity thefts. As a small business owner, you’re undoubtedly familiar with identity theft, but you may not be as familiar with the Dark Web, an online market where identity theft professionals buy and sell your stolen information.
The Dark Web is as nasty as it sounds. Here’s one of the ways it is used:
An email is sent out that looks like it is from one of the company’s executives. The request is for a list of employees and their W-2s. If an unwary clerk in the HR department responds to what looks like a very legitimate request, the information is gathered by nefarious Dark Web criminals and immediately offered for sale to predatory entities who may have already mined other proprietary information. If the collection of confidential information is complete enough, the stage is perfectly set for the filing of a false income tax return.
This is a particularly touchy subject for me because it happened to us. When we filed our Michigan return three years ago, we were notified that a return had already been filed and the refund had been sent out. It took six months and a huge amount of documentation and verifying to finally receive our hefty income tax refund.
The sad result is that the State of Michigan paid our refund twice. The scammer had set up an untraceable network for receiving the refund via electronic transfer. Sadly, you know who funded that fraudulent payment – you and all other taxpayers in Michigan. Ever since then, we have had to provide a set of identifying information with our return. This always delays our refund by at least a month.
Another common phishing scheme is an email that looks very official from the IRS. If opened, harmful software may be implanted on your computer or server. These phishing attempts are also directed at accountants and tax professionals.
This increased cyber threat means that you need to take strategic steps to reduce the risk for your small business. Here are some helpful tips:
- Install cybersecurity software on all computers and mobile devices.
- Utilize cloud-based computer backup. In the event of a cyberattack, you will be able to recover quickly.
- Regularly test your data security systems and procedures.
- Encrypt sensitive data and enable two-factor authentication.
- Train staff to spot “phishy” emails and other common scam tactics. You can find good tips online.
- Develop a data breach response plan, including how you will notify staff and clients.
- Use a password vault service or create many different and complicated passwords for all web addresses that collects credit card or other financial information.
These defenses will help to lock cybercriminals out so they cannot barter your stolen account information, credentials, documents, and other personal information.
Always remember that the IRS sends letters by U.S. mail and does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media.
Data breaches don’t just happen to large companies with millions of customer accounts. Small business owners should know that identity thieves target the most vulnerable — not necessarily the biggest — companies.
For more information on how to protect yourself, your business, and your clients from identity theft during tax season, the IRS offers up-to-date resources on data theft and scam alerts. The IRS also encourages companies to report the W-2 scam emails by filling out Form W-2/SSN Data Theft: Information for Businesses and Payroll Service Providers.
Don’t fall prey to the Dark Web. Take the time to set up several defensive strategies. SCORE will offer a helpful workshop on August 18 entitled
“Cyber Security for Small Businesses, Making your Business Bullet-proof.” Register at: https://traversecity.score.org/2022-workshops
