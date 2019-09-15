When things are rolling along smoothly with your business, this is a good time to find ways to “kick it up a notch,” as Emeril, the famous chef, always used to say.
When Emeril used this phrase, he would add a large dash of extra spice and yell “BAM!” So how do you add BAM to your business? One of the best ways to start is through diversification.
Think of your business as you would a stock portfolio. It is unwise to have all your eggs in one basket. Diversification of products and services, which target several different markets or demographics, is very important.
Every time I pass the GoGo Squeez plant on U.S. 31 in Traverse City, I’m reminded of how this company has successfully diversified through the years. What started out as little pouches of squeezable applesauce for children has expanded into a huge line of snack pouches for the entire family, including dieters, runners, and health conscious adults. They have also tapped into the growing allergy-conscious consumer market by manufacturing products that are free of the eight most common allergens.
So, think of how your product might cross over to a totally different market. For example, could a beautifully handcrafted wooden jewelry box be adjusted slightly and sold as a cremation urn? Could the machines in your metal shop be run for a second shift to produce a secondary product?
Traverse City’s thriving Third Coast Bakery is another example of successful diversification. Along with its allergen-safe and gluten-free baked goods, it has grown to offer wedding cakes, a café and a variety of specialty beverages to compliment all of the sweet treat offerings.
Take a look at the byproducts that result from your production process. Are you throwing money away by discarding these byproducts?
A great example of turning waste into profit is the use of cherry pits for microwave heat pads. The next time you have one of those fancy salad kits, take a look at what’s in there. Many of the power greens are byproducts, like the centers of brussels sprouts and chopped kale stems, etc. These salads are a brilliant concept as they turn byproducts into nutritious side dishes. So think of any ways you might turn your byproducts into profit.
SCORE can help you find other ways to kick things up a notch.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, you’ll learn how to take your business to the next level in a workshop held at the Traverse City Area District Library on Woodmere at 11:30 a.m.
Then on Tuesday, September 24, a SOAR with SCORE event will be held at the Hagerty Center starting at 3:30 p.m. Eighteen of some of the brightest businesses in Traverse City will be on hand to demonstrate how they have achieved success.
Both events are free of charge and will offer concrete ideas and resources for adding BAM to your business. To register, visit www.traversecity.score.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.