One of my favorite bosses always used to say, “Don’t come to me with problems; come to me with solutions.”
I always felt that this was an expression of trust and confidence. On many occasions, it called forth my best work. It was a great example of the newer management approach called strengths-based leadership.
Instead of a “my way or the highway” type of leadership, this approach nurtures and watches over the team so that the team can watch over the business.
For a business owner, this can be very liberating. It allows employees to handle the day-to-day operations with empowerment so that you can devote time to visionary thinking and business expansion. Leading through strengths is not always the easiest path to success, but it almost always produces the best result.
There are several ways that a business owner can promote this kind of leadership culture.
First, take a close look at yourself as the business owner and focus on your dominant strengths. Identify which top five strengths come most naturally to you. Then, focus on growing and improving those strengths so you’re constantly re-investing in what you do well. Then, do the same by getting to know your employees. Ask each of them to express in writing their dominant strengths.
Now, analyze the track record of skills, knowledge, and experience of every member of your team. By doing this, you will begin to define each person’s strengths. If you’re going to lead a team by recognizing and fostering their strengths, you need to know what a true strength looks like. Look for the traits that emerge from each person on your team and match them to the needs of your business.
Once you have identified both your own strengths and those of your team members, concentrate on nurturing these strengths rather than trying to fix weaknesses. Attempting to correct shortcomings is a waste of time. Improvements can be made, but a better result comes from forgiving a weakness and allowing a true strength to grow.
Today’s research is undeniable and shows that the most successful companies are the ones with leaders who focus on taking care of the team instead of running the company. The better way to lead others is to focus on nurturing your strengths, minimize your weaknesses, and helping others do the same. Given the opportunity to excel, your team will exceed your expectations.
Nothing will cull out the strengths of an employee more than throwing a challenge at them or assigning them with the task of solving a problem.
We rise to our highest self when faced with an obstacle. The leader who grooms the team for optimal performance will not shelter them from the hard realities of business ownership. Rather, they will draw the team in and help them to feel a greater level of employee engagement by saying what my former boss always said to me: “Come to me with solutions, not problems.”
