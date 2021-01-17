It was just about a year ago that a roaring freight train headed our way. We had no idea at the start of 2020 that our lives would be changed so dramatically in the next 365 days.
January is always a good time to pause and think. But this year, it is even more important to stop and ponder the passing of another year. If you are like me, I just want to kick 2020 out the door. But then, as I take an inventory of what the year brought me, I have to rethink that pessimistic frame of mind.
In spite of the heartaches I have witnessed with the pandemic, I have to recalibrate my brain to focus on the gifts that have come out of this challenging year.
One of those gifts is the new way of doing things. My involvement in SCORE has expanded because of the new virtual framework. Hours that previously were spent on getting dressed up and driving to a mentoring session can now be spent doing a higher number of mentoring sessions or attending virtual meetings.
I’ve had the thrill of working with many ambitious entrepreneurs. These are people who have not let the current state of affairs stop them. They have plowed forward with dreams, ambitions, plans and optimism.
One example is the three brilliant young folks who launched the new Hexenbelle Coffee Shop in the Warehouse District. This team used the downtime of the pandemic to put together a carefully crafted business plan.
My fellow mentor and I met with them via Zoom every two weeks.
We cheered them on as they formulated their vision, secured financing, learned accounting, found their site, negotiated with the landlord, ironed out a myriad of details, and finally opened their doors.
That’s just one example of a business that I have great confidence in because they were open to seeking guidance along the way. There are many other examples. Right now, I’m working with at least five brave, young entrepreneurs who have great ideas.
They are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and do the hard work it takes to launch a new business.
Hats off to these aspiring go-getters. They have not let a pandemic slow them down. They’ve used the time to plan, plot, upgrade their education, and push past all the anxiety the past year has brought.
They have not sat around whining, even though some of them have been laid off from their jobs.
Instead, they have used the lockdown time to plan an exit strategy in order to move beyond the insecurity and tenuous nature of a service industry job. Instead of coasting on unemployment and stimulus checks, they have developed plans for taking their career to the next level.
This is the spirit we need in our town.
These are the brave ones who deserve our respect and encouragement.
This is the kind of thinking that will secure the economic future of our region.
