Out of every bad situation, good things may ultimately emerge. Whether it’s strength, endurance or new ways of doing things, hard times can teach us new lessons.
The pandemic has given birth to many new ways of approaching business. Paradigms have shifted, rules have changed, and creative thinking has proven that the quest for survival can bring solutions never dreamed of before.
One of the most dramatic shifts has occurred within the healthcare industry. The year 2020 will be remembered as the time when telehealth blossomed. Medical professionals, as well as patients, have realized that in many cases an in-office visit can be substituted with a video teleconference.
One of our SCORE clients provides a perfect example of a newly emerging business model within the healthcare sector. It might seem surprising that a traditionally hands-on discipline such as physical therapy can flex to provide great care online, but it can. Northbound Physical Therapy and Wellness has sculpted telehealth as a component and integrated it into an overall practice.
Utilizing patient education, observation, instruction in exercise, and guided self-treatment, telehealth offers flexible options for physical therapy treatment. Patients meet with their therapist online using a secure video platform. Patients stay in the comfort of their own home and a care plan is developed that may include all telehealth or a combination of virtual and on-site visits.
Prior to the pandemic, this innovative approach was not billable to Medicare and other third party payers. It took a worldwide crisis for this new business model to be recognized.
This is the perfect example of how a business is using the lessons and newly opened doors that the pandemic has brought. This and other businesses are capturing the growing market sector of consumers with mobility issues and transportation challenges.
Other new models are found in the creativity of restaurants that have expanded to new outdoor seating and curbside pick-up. Plastic igloos, colorful tents, little sheds and other outdoor table options have added interest and fun to the dining industry, especially during Michigan’s winter months.
Retailers have designated priority parking for pickup of pre-ordered items. This new trend no doubt will continue long after the pandemic because customers have grown to appreciate the convenience. The savvy business owner will recognize that continuing this curbside service may function as a competitive edge in the marketplace.
Alternative methods of paying have freed up staff time and the need to deal in cash transactions. More and more retailers have added online sales. The delivery of goods and services has expanded into many more customer-friendly options.
These are just a few examples of the new business models that have gained traction since early 2020 when the reality of what we were dealing with set in. These inspiring examples are proof that the marketplace has shifted. So entrepreneurs need to think and dream creatively. COVID 19 has brought so many challenges to business environments and our personal worlds, but it has also opened new possibilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.