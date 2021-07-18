Anyone who knows me will tell you that my imagination is always coming up with crazy ideas for new businesses and products. Several years ago, I hatched a scheme for a business and had a lot of fun dreaming about it.
As I often coach my SCORE mentees, the first thing I did was to determine a name for the business and immediately secure a domain name for the future launch of a website. Through a search on godaddy.com, I found the perfect domain name and purchased it right away. Experience has taught me that once you search a name, it is possible for hackers to glean this information, snatch up the name and then offer it for sale at an inflated price.
As life often goes with a creative mind and multiple interests, the idea never rose high enough on my priority list to make it happen. Years passed. The domain name was on automatic yearly renewal, so it sat idle in my GoDaddy account for about five years.
One day as I was going through all the products in my GoDaddy account, I thought long and hard about what to do with the domain name. I knew I would probably never follow through on the idea, so I pondered just letting the registration expire. But then, I remembered how someone had contacted me several years back asking if I had any interest in selling the name. At that time, I said “no” and didn’t think a thing about it again.
But now, I started to wonder if the name did have any value. I listed it for sale through godaddy.com and a partner site called afternic.com. About six months passed and to my total surprise, a notice arrived stating that the domain name had been sold for $2,000.
So, for a total investment of five years’ worth of domain registration fees (about $100), I hit an unexpected jackpot!
You never know when the creativity energy you pour into the universe will take hold and result in surprising rewards. That is why I always encourage the entrepreneurial thinkers who meet with us at SCORE to keep on brainstorming, keep on visioning about the future, keep on reaching for the stars, and never allow pessimism or fear to dash your dreams.
My crazy idea and dream for a new business didn’t exactly come out as I had expected, but the time and energy I devoted to it was handsomely rewarded.
As the immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King remind us, “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”
So, to all of you dreamers who, like me, just can’t seem to stop dreaming, I say “don’t stop!”
Many of the seeds you plant may never sprout, but some will. Just keep at it and you never know when a check might arrive in the mail.
