When the news broke of Little Bohemia’s closing because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, it broke my heart. How could this be after 50 years in business? That is when it all started to get very real for me.
Up to that point, all the talk of hard times for businesses, looming recession and economic strain seemed so far away. Now, it is hitting home. I’m almost afraid to open my Record-Eagle E-edition for fear of reading about another local business that has fallen victim to the pandemic.
If there were ever a time to draw together as a community to support our local businesses, it is now. The livelihood of our community depends on these small businesses. Each and every one of us needs to develop a personal action plan that will help the brave warriors of our marketplace survive.
Here’s one of the unfortunate side effects of the well-intended economic stimulus programs. The larger corporations, such as restaurant chains, receive huge amounts through the various packages, in spite of any sizable corporate reserves they may have.
The small mom and pop restaurants, who may scarcely make ends meet each month, receive a nominal amount of assistance. But this is often barely enough to stave off the bill collectors. So who has the better chance of surviving? Not the small local coffee shop, café or gift store, but rather, the national chains.
So lest we see fewer and fewer of the hometown merchants that add so much to the charm of our tourist economy, we all need to get off the dime and take aggressive steps to help our local businesses.
Start by changing your routines and the way you think. If you are like me, you’ve got a whole lot more time now with less social activity. Plan your weekly shopping outings to include a number of stops at local specialty shops, rather than buying everything from the super store.
I look at my outings much differently now that I’m not constantly fighting the clock, trying to pack everything into a busy schedule. My weekly shopping trips are slow and leisurely, so I love stopping by the flower shop for a bouquet of alstroemeria, buying local jellies or enjoying the personalized service of a local hardware store. In my pre-pandemic life, I would have rushed through the one-stop national chain for everything.
As you plan your grocery shopping, take advantage of online ordering through the farmers market. On Saturday when you pick up your order, swing by a local coffee shop or cafe and treat yourself to something delicious. While in the downtown area, buy gift certificates for unique, thoughtful birthday and holiday giving.
With less travel, we are not spending the usual amounts in many areas of our budget. So, we are channeling more disposable income into ordering luxuries from local farmers and vendors — lavender items, cherry products, local wines, artisan crafts, etc.
Plan the weekly luxury of a take-out meal from one of the many local restaurants that offer curb service. Many other types of businesses are offering call-ahead orders with easy delivery right to your car when you pull up. Actually, I love his new way of shopping and find that I spend far less time on Amazon.com.
Now, here’s another idea you may never have thought of. Picture all of the performing artists in our area whose income has been virtually eliminated or drastically reduced. With very little indoor entertainment at restaurants, wineries and brew pubs, these gig musicians are turning to Facebook Live concerts, online events and other ways of reaching audiences with inclusion of a virtual tip jar. Check out your favorite talent and support them with a Venmo or Paypal gratuity. Support them through sponsorship on Patreon.com. Order their CD’s and help keep music and the arts alive in our town.
Even though the phrase is starting to get old, we are all in this together. The health of our local businesses ripples into so many different areas of our life in the Grand Traverse region.
So let’s all make sure that the “buck stops here.”
We’ll get through this, but we all need to pull together and do our part.
