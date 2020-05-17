Lockdowns and quarantines have had a significant effect on workers. Business owners will need to realize that when everyone returns to work, there may be the need to re-energize staff after such a long respite from the regular routine.
Until we are all together again in the workplace, the SCORE library is full of resources to help business owners deal with the effects of the pandemic. In the collection is a recent blog written by Vernon Southward, CEO of the successful startup Easelly. He has compiled helpful tips on how to carry on in the virtual world and keep the team motivated.
A majority of workers are struggling with loneliness. They are having difficulty with collaboration and communication online. Southward’s company has been studying how other companies are dealing with this and trying to keep their employees motivated. He offers many suggestions.
- Use Zoom and Skype to improve engagement through video chat. This provides face-to-face communication. Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts are other examples of how your remote employees can keep in contact. Also, keep in mind that it pays to invest in internal communication tools that are reliable and secure.
- Remember it is important to provide clear information and instructions to employees. Take time to explain the importance and effectiveness of virtual meetings. Your workers will appreciate this and be more productive and happier in the workplace, as remote as that might be.
- Be sure to offer consistent encouragement. Send regular email messages to your workers and reassure them that their role is essential, whatever that may be. Stay sensitive to the emotional needs of your team. Encourage workers to seek professional help if there are signs of anxiety or stress-related issues. Give your remote employees a gift card or meal voucher for their extra diligence and acts of kindness outside the office. Perkbox is a good example.
- Encourage after-hours engagement among employees. This could include virtual coffee chats on GitLab, a platform that connects co-workers for friendly, fun, non-work conversation. Southward also suggest resources such as Workswell, an online consulting group that helps companies incorporate more playful elements into company meetings.
- Encouraging your workers to continue professional development is also important at this time. Take the lead by initiating opportunities for personal growth including learning new skills and tackling new projects.
- Motivating workers is paradoxically not about motivation. As Adam Gerhar, CEO of Mindshare aptly puts it: “… it’s about support, empowerment and empathy. People want to know that you are in their corner, and that we’re in it together.” Creative thinking, smart innovations and motivation itself all stem from this concept. Be ever mindful of this, especially during this unusual and unprecedented time.
For many other helpful tips, go to www.score.org to browse the library.
You can also sign up for a virtual mentoring session on Zoom.
